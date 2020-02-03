COLLEGE HOOPS THIS WEEK

Serious business: Now in February, it seems as if every game might carry a little more consequence. This will be a big week for all six local college basketball teams as every game played is a league contest. The Augustana men face two critical CCIW road games against other clubs in the upper echelon of the conference and the Vikings hope to remain relevant in the league race after games at Wheaton on Wednesday and Saturday’s outing at Illinois Wesleyan.
This week's men's games: Today: *Sauk Valley CC at Black Hawk, 7 p.m. Wednesday: Augustana at *Wheaton, 7 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at *Kishwaukee CC, 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at *Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.; *Holy Cross at St. Ambrose, 3 p.m.
This week's women's games: Today: *Sauk Valley CC at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Wednesday: *Wheaton at Augustana, 7 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at *Kishwaukee CC, 5:30 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at *Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.; *Holy Cross at St. Ambrose, 1 p.m.
Still on the mend: While junior Justice Edell was on the court with the Augustana women’s basketball team on Saturday, she was not in uniform and not yet ready for action. Coach Mark Beinborn said that Edell, the former Rock Island standout who had a fracture in her knee, will be checked again this week as her status for a return remains up in the air.