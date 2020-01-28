You are the owner of this article.
College men's basketball preview: No. 4 Elmhurst at Augustana

College men's basketball preview: No. 4 Elmhurst at Augustana

Augustana vs Wheaton men's basketball

Augustana's Jack Jelen drives past Wheaton's Tyson Cruickshank in the first half of their game at Carver PE Center earlier this season. Jelen and the Vikings will take on fourth-ranked Elmhurst on Wednesday.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Tonight: 7 p.m., Carver Center

Twitter: @TJ_DA

Listen in: portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/

Potential starting lineups

ELMHURST (17-1, 8-1 CCIW): F: Derek Dotlich (6-3, sr.) 16.7 points per game/4.0 rebounds per game & Jay Militello (6-4, Jr.) 8.6/6.1; C: Lavon Thomas (6-5, Jr.) 13.7/8.7; G: Jake Rhode (5-11, Jr.) 22.0/3.3 & Nick Perry (5-11, Jr.) 3.9/2.1.

AUGUSTANA (12-6, 6-3 CCIW): F: Pierson Wofford (6-3, Sr.) 17.4/6.8; C: Micah Martin (6-11, Sr.) 12.6/6.8; G: Jack Jelen (5-10, Jr.) 4.5/2.5, Austin Elledge (6-0, Sr.) 13.9/1.1 & Lucas Simon (6-5, Sr.) 5.8/3.6.

The series: Augustana leads 97-46

Game notes: This is a key game on a number of fronts for Augustana, which is tied for third in the CCIW standings behind co-league leaders Elmhurst and North Central, who each beat the Vikings in their home gyms. … Augie has won 11 of the last 13 games in this series but had an eight-game win streak over Elmhurst snapped in an 80-71 loss to the Bluejays earlier this month. In that game, Elmhurst held a lead much of the contest with Dotlich (21) and Rhode (20) leading the offense. … The Bluejays remained ranked No. 4 in the latest D3hoops poll in which the Vikings are among 14 teams receiving votes. … Elmhurst's lone loss was to North Central (76-74 at home in mid-December). They have won 11 straight games. … This game sets up to be a battle of strengths. Elmhurst leads the CCIW in most offensive categories — scoring (87.3), made 3s (9.1 per game), and free throws made and attempted (292-399). Augie is second in scoring defense (65.8) and second in 3-point defense (allowing 31.6% shooting). With that in mind, Augie coach Grey Giovanine said it is critical to slow down the Bluejays' attack and especially Dotlich and Rhode, whom Giovanine feels is a contender for the league's MVP honor at this point. … Elmhurst averages 87.3 points per game and allows 72.6. The Bluejays are out-rebounding foes 42.2-34.4, a league-best +7.8 margin. … Augie averages 74.1 points per game and allows 65.8. The Vikings are second in the CCIW with +6.1 rebounding margin (38.7-32.6). … There is no JV game tonight. … Augie hosts Millikin on Saturday in a women's/men's CCIW twinbill that begins at 5 p.m.

Augustana coach Grey Giovanine: “It's a big one if we're going to make a run at a title; you have to win those home games and this is the league co-leader. A win over a team that's having a great year helps in terms of strength-of-schedule and the NCAA selection process. There are a lot of things that would make this a great win if we could get it.”

— Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com

