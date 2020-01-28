College men's basketball preview: No. 4 Elmhurst at Augustana

Tonight: 7 p.m., Carver Center
Twitter: @TJ_DA
Listen in: portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/
Potential starting lineups
You have free articles remaining.
ELMHURST (17-1, 8-1 CCIW): F: Derek Dotlich (6-3, sr.) 16.7 points per game/4.0 rebounds per game & Jay Militello (6-4, Jr.) 8.6/6.1; C: Lavon Thomas (6-5, Jr.) 13.7/8.7; G: Jake Rhode (5-11, Jr.) 22.0/3.3 & Nick Perry (5-11, Jr.) 3.9/2.1.
AUGUSTANA (12-6, 6-3 CCIW): F: Pierson Wofford (6-3, Sr.) 17.4/6.8; C: Micah Martin (6-11, Sr.) 12.6/6.8; G: Jack Jelen (5-10, Jr.) 4.5/2.5, Austin Elledge (6-0, Sr.) 13.9/1.1 & Lucas Simon (6-5, Sr.) 5.8/3.6.
The series: Augustana leads 97-46
Game notes: This is a key game on a number of fronts for Augustana, which is tied for third in the CCIW standings behind co-league leaders Elmhurst and North Central, who each beat the Vikings in their home gyms. … Augie has won 11 of the last 13 games in this series but had an eight-game win streak over Elmhurst snapped in an 80-71 loss to the Bluejays earlier this month. In that game, Elmhurst held a lead much of the contest with Dotlich (21) and Rhode (20) leading the offense. … The Bluejays remained ranked No. 4 in the latest D3hoops poll in which the Vikings are among 14 teams receiving votes. … Elmhurst's lone loss was to North Central (76-74 at home in mid-December). They have won 11 straight games. … This game sets up to be a battle of strengths. Elmhurst leads the CCIW in most offensive categories — scoring (87.3), made 3s (9.1 per game), and free throws made and attempted (292-399). Augie is second in scoring defense (65.8) and second in 3-point defense (allowing 31.6% shooting). With that in mind, Augie coach Grey Giovanine said it is critical to slow down the Bluejays' attack and especially Dotlich and Rhode, whom Giovanine feels is a contender for the league's MVP honor at this point. … Elmhurst averages 87.3 points per game and allows 72.6. The Bluejays are out-rebounding foes 42.2-34.4, a league-best +7.8 margin. … Augie averages 74.1 points per game and allows 65.8. The Vikings are second in the CCIW with +6.1 rebounding margin (38.7-32.6). … There is no JV game tonight. … Augie hosts Millikin on Saturday in a women's/men's CCIW twinbill that begins at 5 p.m.
Augustana coach Grey Giovanine: “It's a big one if we're going to make a run at a title; you have to win those home games and this is the league co-leader. A win over a team that's having a great year helps in terms of strength-of-schedule and the NCAA selection process. There are a lot of things that would make this a great win if we could get it.”
— Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com