COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Augie rally comes up just short in loss to North Central

With a quick turnaround and short prep for a veteran team that runs solid sets in its offensive attack, the Augustana College men’s basketball team rolled the dice to start Monday’s game against North Central.
The choice to start in a zone defense backfired as the Cardinals scored the first nine points.
Still, the Vikings made a valiant comeback and actually took the lead late in the first half and held it until a dry spell midway through the second half and then couldn’t figure out a way to finish off the game, dropping an 86-82 decision in the CCIW makeup contest at the Carver Center.
“We can’t give up 86 points and think we can win too often,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee after his club dropped to 8-8, 3-4 in the league. “We just weren’t good enough on the defensive end consistently. … We got in a hole early again; we tried to get cute with the zone at the start of the game.
“We battled back from that. They’re learning, they’re competing, they’re fighting. We just gotta keep on track and stay the course. As many times as we get in these situations, it’s a learning experience for everybody.”
Having played Saturday and with a quick turnaround against a team picked fourth in the preseason coaches poll, the Vikings knew their hands were going to be full with a team that featured three solid players in seniors Matt Helwig and Blaise Meredith and sophomore Ethan Helwig.
What Matt Helwig started with some great shooting early, he helped finish with nine of the Cardinals’ last 11 points in a 33-point effort. When the older Helwig wasn’t doing damage, the younger one was as Ethan finished with 21. Meredith added a quiet 12.
“I’d say we kind of dug ourselves a hole early, but we didn’t give up,” said Augie junior Dan Carr, who finished with another double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Vikings. “We were able to get back in the game, take the lead and stretch it out to eight in the second half.
“We just had too many breakdowns when they went to that Helwig brother 1-2 combo -- especially with Ethan. We paid so much attention to Matt that sometimes we weren’t there to help out on Ethan.”
The Vikings had plenty of offensive contributions as all 10 players scored and they got 37 points from reserves -- 14 of those by Tyler Knuth and 13 by Carter Duwa. Starter Nate Ortiz scored 10.
The Cardinals (8-5, 3-2 CCIW) hit 10 of their first 15 field goal attempts and stretched the lead to as many as 11 by the midway point of the first half and then hit nine of their final 10 free-throw attempts to close it out at the end.
Relying on seven 3-pointers and two three-point plays – and much better defense, the Vikings methodically battled back. They forged the first tie with 4:12 left on a Knuth 3-pointer. Freshman guard Matt Hawkins then followed with a three-point play that gave Augie its first lead of the game at 37-34 with 3:42 left.
After trading leads and ties to get to 39-all, Augie started taking control.
Freshman guard Colton Gillingham scored on a fast-break bucket. He missed the and-one chance, but Carr cleaned up with a rebound bucket for the last points of half at the 1:52 mark.
The Vikings, who are back in action against nationally ranked Elmhurst on Wednesday at Carver, built a 52-48 lead early in the second half as Carr took over and scored seven straight points for a 52-44 Viking advantage with 16:43 left.
A Duwa 3-pointer had Augie in front 55-47 with 15:11, but the Vikings then got stuck on 55 for three-plus minutes as the Cardinals tied it at 56. With 11:24 remaining.
The Vikings battle back again to take a 68-62 lead on a Knuth 3-pointer with 7:26 remaining, but the Vikings again went nearly three minutes without points in a nip-and-tuck game.
Tied again at 74 on a Duwa jumper in the paint, the Cardinals took advantage of foul issues and scores nine of their final 12 points from the free-throw line -- with a Matt Helwig 3-pointer -- as Augie tried to extend the game with timeouts.