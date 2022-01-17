COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Augie rally comes up just short in loss to North Central

What Matt Helwig started with some great shooting early, he helped finish with nine of the Cardinals’ last 11 points in a 33-point effort. When the older Helwig wasn’t doing damage, the younger one was as Ethan finished with 21. Meredith added a quiet 12.

“I’d say we kind of dug ourselves a hole early, but we didn’t give up,” said Augie junior Dan Carr, who finished with another double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Vikings. “We were able to get back in the game, take the lead and stretch it out to eight in the second half.

“We just had too many breakdowns when they went to that Helwig brother 1-2 combo -- especially with Ethan. We paid so much attention to Matt that sometimes we weren’t there to help out on Ethan.”

The Vikings had plenty of offensive contributions as all 10 players scored and they got 37 points from reserves -- 14 of those by Tyler Knuth and 13 by Carter Duwa. Starter Nate Ortiz scored 10.

The Cardinals (8-5, 3-2 CCIW) hit 10 of their first 15 field goal attempts and stretched the lead to as many as 11 by the midway point of the first half and then hit nine of their final 10 free-throw attempts to close it out at the end.