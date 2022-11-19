COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Aurora tames another CCIW team, shoots way past Augustana

Just when it looked as if the Augustana College men’s basketball team found a way to get some success against a pesky Aurora University club Saturday, the formula went away.

And it was not shocking that three huge 3-pointers in the final 2:38 of the non-conference contest at Carver Center helped the Spartans rally for an 81-76 victory over the Vikings and their second win over a CCIW team this week.

“A big week for us, for sure,” said first-year Aurora coach Steve Christiansen, whose club knocked off North Central in overtime on Tuesday at home. “We’re trying to change the recent fortunes of our program. We’ve put these guys through hell, but told them it would be worth it. They probably thought I was a lunatic, but this is why you do it — so you can win games like this.”

Trailing 56-53, the Vikings caught fire and went on a 12-2 run. Two 3-pointers from sophomore Evan Ambrose gave Augie a 59-56 lead with 10:39 left in regulation. Tyler Knuth (16 points) added a bucket before Aurora hit two free throws. Mikey Hamilton and Knuth followed with buckets to give Augie a 65-58 lead with 7:23 left.

“He stepped up and buried two nice 3s,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee of Ambrose, his sophomore transfer who finished with seven points. “He’s really a dynamic player who can make things happen.”

After a timeout, the Spartans rallied, though, and a Noah Butler (game-high 26 points) 3-pointer with 2:38 left tied the game at 69. Another triple by Tre Hamilton (7 points) with 1:42 came ahead of two of his own free throws that made it a five-point game.

“They love to make things difficult on themselves,” Christensen said of that Augie run.

“I know they called timeout and got on a little bit of a run offensively,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee, who got 12 points from sophomore guard Matt Hawkins. “We’re just continuing to work on getting better at stringing stops together.”

But the 1-2 Vikings couldn’t get enough of those down the stretch as they dropped their second straight tough home game.

Dan Carr (17 points, 16 rebounds) hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to pull the Vikings within 74-72 with 1:18 left, but that was countered by Michael Osborne’s 3-pointer with Carr in his face with :49 left that gave the guests a 77-72 lead and all the room they needed for the victory.

All three of those shots came from the left wing right in front of the AU bench.

“All teams are going to get on a run,” Jessee said. “You just have to be able to stem the tide. We’re still working on that.”

Jessee said the concern going into the game was to stop the Spartans’ attacking offense that made things happen off the dribble. That was pretty much contained, but AU hit 11 of 19 3-pointers (58%) and outscored the Vikings 33-18 from deep. The Spartans almost matched their season total for 3s in the game as they were just 14 of 44 (31.8%) from deep for the season.

Six Spartans hit 3-pointers, including Butler, Julian Gatewood (17 points) and Osborne (10 points).

“They’re not a team of shooters and they go 11 of 19 from 3; credit them, they shot the heck out of it,” Jessee said. “… Man, they really shot it. That’s the difference in the game.”

The Vikings had a 32-22 advantage in points in the paint and a 21-3 edge in second-chance points with just a 35-34 rebounding edge.

“We just gotta keep grinding,” said Jessee, whose club hosts UW-Platteville on Tuesday. "We just have to keep staying together … That’s what’s so unique with these guys being college athletes — you’ve got to fight through it. You can’t feel sorry for yourselves. Nobody is going to feel sorry for you. You just have to get it together and that’s what we’re going to do.”