COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Brockington, Cyclones cruise to win

“I just go back to that first conversation that we had and he talked about what he was looking for in an opportunity,” Otzelberger said. “I asked him how hard he works every day. What are your habits? How much are you willing to give? How much are you willing to lead by example? Do you practice hard every day? Do you get extra work? Do you watch extra film? Because if you want the responsibility that you want, and you want to be that that guy, then everybody's watching your actions, everybody's, you know, seeing what you do every day, and making a judgment on what they should do. And he has been terrific every single day. He practices like he plays.”