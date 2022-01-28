COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: CARROLL (5-14, 1-9 CCIW) at AUGUSTANA (9-10, 4-6 CCIW)

Game notes: Augustana College hosts another women’s/men’s CCIW doubleheader at the Carver Center as Coach Mark Beinborn’s women (9-10, 3-7 CCIW) host the Carroll Pioneers (13-4, 5-4 CCIW) in the 5 p.m. opener. This will be a quick turnaround for these two as the Vikings upset third-place Carroll 67-58 in Waukesha, Wis., in a Monday makeup game. … On the men’s side, Augie will also be looking at a season sweep as Coach Tom Jessee’s club beat the Pioneers 72-61 21 days ago at Van Male Fieldhouse. If the Vikings are going to do that, they will have to make it happen without Carter Duwa. After battling a series of foot injuries/issues this season, the junior guard who prepped at Pleasant Valley HS has been shut down for the remainder of the season because of a stress fracture. “I feel so bad for him; his body has just let him down,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee of Duwa, who missed his freshman season after needing shoulder surgery after getting hurt in his first Augie practice. That means that freshmen Colton Gillingham (who has averaged nine minutes in nine games this season) and Anthony Cooper (nine minutes in two varsity games) will get increased opportunities the rest of the way. … Statistically, these are the two worst shooting teams in the CCIW – Carroll 8th at 44.8% and Augie last at 43.7%. … Ryan Mendoza, Carroll’s leading scorer at 11.2 points per game, and Carter Sturgeon started in the first meeting and played a combined 31 minutes and together scored six points. In Wednesday’s 94-73 loss at Wheaton, the pair played 19 minutes and contributed eight points, both coming off the bench. … Carroll averages a league-low 67.7 points per game and allows 71.3 — the -3.6 margin also a league low. The Pioneers are being out-rebounded 33.6-30.3. Augie averages 71.0 points per game but allows 72.5. The Vikings out-rebound foes an average of 34.4-33.2.