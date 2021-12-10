College men's basketball: Carthage (4-4, 0-3 CCIW) at Augustana (4-4, 0-1 CCIW)

Carthage at Augustana

Game notes: Saturday’s gathering will be another CCIW men’s/women’s twinbill with the women’s game starting at 5 p.m. Carthage enters the game 5-3, 1-2 CCIW and Coach Mark Beinborn’s Vikings are 5-3, 0-1 in the league. … The Augie men, who have dropped two straight, could be without junior guard Carter Duwa again this evening. Viking coach Tom Jessee said that the former Pleasant Valley prep is having issues with a bothersome ankle and needs a bit more time to get healthy. ... The last time the Carthage men were in the Carver Center was in a CCIW Tournament quarterfinal contest that went three overtimes, Augie finally securing a 109-107 victory. In that game, Carthage’s Bulatovic posted an impressive double-double of 39 points and 20 rebounds. … Neither Augie team has played since CCIW-opening losses last Saturday in Decatur. … Colton Sigel (Fr., Rock Island HS) has made an immediate impact in Kenosha with the Firebirds, who graduated four seniors from last winter’s squad. The former Rocky standout has averaged 18.3 minutes and 7.3 points per game playing in all eight Carthage games so far. The Firebirds come in having lost three straight league games, four of their last overall.