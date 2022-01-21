COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Millikin (10-7, 5-3 CCIW) at Augustana (8-9, 3-5 CCIW)

Millikin at Augustana
Saturday: Carver Center, 7 p.m.
Potential starting lineups
MILLIKIN (10-7, 5-3 CCIW) – F: DeMarcus Bond (6-3, Soph.) 8.3 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game & Michael Akinwumi (6-7, Sr.) 6.2, 4.6 or Cole Laurence (6-8, Jr.) 7.5, 5.2; G: JT Welch (5-10, Fr.) 8.8, 1.4, Calvin Fisher (6-6, Sr.) 15.8, 8.5 & Noah Livingston (6-1, Fr.) 8.1, 2.3.
AUGUSTANA (8-9, 3-5 CCIW) – F: Nic Giliberto (6-5, Fr.) 6.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg & Daniel Carr (6-8, Jr.) 13.9, 12.2; G: Luke Johnson (5-11, Sr.) 10.5, 3.1 & Matt Hanushewsky (5-9, Jr.) 6.7, 2.4 & Nate Ortiz (6-3, Jr.) 8.2, 3.5.
Series: Augie leads the men’s all-time series 101-58.
Game notes: This is a women’s/men’s CCIW doubleheader at the Carver Center as Coach Mark Beinborn’s Augustana women (7-9, 1-6 CCIW) host Millikin (13-4, 7-1 CCIW) in the 5 p.m. opener. Millikin, which is receiving votes in the d3hoops.com Top 25 poll, is coming off its first league loss, a 73-51 thumping at the hands of league-leading Illinois Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Big Blue beat the Vikings 73-62 in their first meeting in December. … On the men’s side, Augie will also be looking for retribution for a 70-45 December loss in Decatur that snapped the Vikings’ 30-game win streak in the series. On Wednesday, while Augie was dropping an 86-66 home decision to Elmhurst, the Big Blue were running past nationally ranked Wheaton 76-51. In a brutal stretch of its schedule having faced the top three teams in the league, the Vikings are on a three-game losing streak. MU’s Cole Laurence — who matched Fisher with a game-high 18 points in the first meeting — did not play Wednesday against Wheaton, missing his first start of the season. … MU averages 73.1 points per game and allows 68.6. The Big Blue out-rebound foes 35.8-332.5. … Augie averages 70.9 points per game, but allows 72.9. The Vikings average 34.5 rebounds per game and allow 33.5.
Augie coach Tom Jessee: “They run a really good, unique motion offense and we weren’t quite ready for it that early in the season. We just weren’t savvy enough, veteran enough and quite prepared enough to guard it the way we needed to and we’re making some adjustments this time around. It was another game where we just panicked in the first half and it snowballed and got out of hand.”
