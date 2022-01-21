COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Millikin (10-7, 5-3 CCIW) at Augustana (8-9, 3-5 CCIW)

Millikin at Augustana

Game notes: This is a women’s/men’s CCIW doubleheader at the Carver Center as Coach Mark Beinborn’s Augustana women (7-9, 1-6 CCIW) host Millikin (13-4, 7-1 CCIW) in the 5 p.m. opener. Millikin, which is receiving votes in the d3hoops.com Top 25 poll, is coming off its first league loss, a 73-51 thumping at the hands of league-leading Illinois Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Big Blue beat the Vikings 73-62 in their first meeting in December. … On the men’s side, Augie will also be looking for retribution for a 70-45 December loss in Decatur that snapped the Vikings’ 30-game win streak in the series. On Wednesday, while Augie was dropping an 86-66 home decision to Elmhurst, the Big Blue were running past nationally ranked Wheaton 76-51. In a brutal stretch of its schedule having faced the top three teams in the league, the Vikings are on a three-game losing streak. MU’s Cole Laurence — who matched Fisher with a game-high 18 points in the first meeting — did not play Wednesday against Wheaton, missing his first start of the season. … MU averages 73.1 points per game and allows 68.6. The Big Blue out-rebound foes 35.8-332.5. … Augie averages 70.9 points per game, but allows 72.9. The Vikings average 34.5 rebounds per game and allow 33.5.