COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: New-look Braves feature plenty of youth

Cortaviaus Seales is a well-traveled college basketball player.

In his third stop since graduating from North Scott High School, the sophomore admits he is glad to be back home and lacing up the sneakers at Black Hawk College.

More importantly, he is cautiously optimistic about what he has seen from a young Braves bunch that returns no players from coach Kannon Burrage’s first BHC squad that went 18-9 and played for a Region IV championship last season.

To say the least, Seales has seen plenty of college action. And, despite the abundant youth on this squad, he likes what he sees.

“I think we have the right talent at every position,” said Seales, a sophomore guard who was previously at Kirkwood and North Iowa Area Community College. “We have very good guards, we’ve got the size for our bigs and they’re going to be crucial for us.

“The freshmen, I’m not going to lie — I went to (Burrage) after our first two weeks and went ‘I like this group. I like them a lot, actually.' It was quick to bond and the chemistry is already there. Nobody puts their ego in front of another and there’s talent everywhere.”

Having a second straight year of basically all new players isn’t exactly how Burrage envisioned building the program.

“It’s pretty much starting from scratch and approach it pretty much the same way as I did last year and that’s by doing my best to coach them up as well as I can,” Burrage said. “Eventually, I would like to get some returners and get some continuity in the program here.”

But that will have to wait a year.

In the meantime, it appears as if the Braves can be in a position to make some noise against Arrowhead Conference foes that they finished on top of last season with a bunch of new sophomores.

Along with Seales, Burrage brought in former Davenport West High School big man Aldane Barrett, a freshman who spent last season on a redshirt at NCAA Div. II Southwest Minnesota State, and fellow big man Jalen Watson, a sophomore transfer who prepped at East St. Louis.

And then there are the 11 freshmen who populate the guard-heavy 13-man roster.

“You’re going to see a team that is young and growing,” said Burrage, noting his team must get stronger physically and acclimate to the college game. “We’re pretty good at playing with the ball in our hands and pretty good at playmaking, we’re pretty good at making some shots.

“I really like this team as far as our skill set. I didn’t have much shooting at all last year and that’s something I wanted to address coming into this year and I feel we did.”

Among the incoming freshmen are a pair of Davenport preps who both earned second-team All-Metro honors — North’s Mike Lowery (who averaged 16 points per game last season while shooting 47% from the 3-point line) and West’s Jermaine Gardner (who averaged 13.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 steals).

“It’s an exciting, young, fast-paced, electrifying team,” Lowery said describing this year’s Braves. “It’s a team that just got together, but is ready to make a lot of noise. … We’re really coming together as a team.”

One in which Seales sees great potential.

“Winning is definitely there for us,” Seales said. “But we have to continue to get better day by day.”