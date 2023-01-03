COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: North Central at Augustana

Game notes: The Vikings need to set aside the frustrations of a trying season that includes nine of the 10 losses by eight points or fewer. ... Augie coach Tom Jessee is putting it on it his players this week to get to the foul line more. The Vikings have been outscored 193-143 at the stripe with foes attempting 54 more freebies. … Augie’s Carr has nine double-doubles this season, but has been held to 14 total points in the last two games (24 rebounds, including 17 in Friday’s 74-69 loss to Illinois College). “He only got six shot attempts against La Crosse (73-70 loss) and I think he got sped up a bit in our last game and rushed a couple of shots and got out of rhythm,” said Jessee. “From here on in, people are going to play him differently than they have so far and he’s going to have to adjust and start scoring in different ways – inside and get to the foul line.” … NCC has added a new wrinkle to its lineup as 6-foot-5 senior forward Mitch Lewis has joined the rotation. A transfer from Miami of Ohio, the Naperville North prep is averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in the five games he has played since becoming eligible. … NCC has hit 110 3-pointers (9.2 per game) and is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. … North Central averages 74.0 points per game and allows 72.6. The Cardinals are being out-rebounded 35.1-33.6. Augustana averages 70.6 points per game and allows 73.8. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 34.3-30.1.