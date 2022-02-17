COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Tourney streak alive for Augie men; women's hopes still alive

The Augustana College men’s basketball team was gearing up for a Saturday showdown against its biggest rival and CCIW champ with a sub-plot of possibly needing a win to reach next week’s league tournament.

That win is no longer necessary.

With Wheaton beating North Park on Wednesday, Augie is guaranteed to finish sixth in the regular-season — win or lose against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday in the senior night contest at Carver Center.

That means that the Vikings (11-13, 6-9 CCIW) will make another CCIW Tournament appearance, continuing to be the only program to make the tournament in all 17 years it has been held.

“It’s awesome. It’s an unbelievable run,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee, who has been involved in all 17 of those — the first 16 as an assistant coach and this one as head coach. “It’s something that everyone associated with the program is really proud of. Nobody else has been able to do it.”

The usual suspects are well behind Augustana in active streaks of tournament bids earned. North Central (11 overall bids) is next in line having made eight straight appearances in what had been a four-team event but expanded to six in 2019. Illinois Wesleyan (14) and Wheaton (12) are next with five and Elmhurst (eight) four.

“It’s really a testament to our longevity and consistency,” said Jessee. “It’s something that we’re really proud of.”

This season’s sixth-place finish in the league was Augie’s lowest since a 6-8 season in 1996-97 – two years before Grey Giovanine took over as coach and turned the program’s fortunes.

In what was obviously going to be a retooling year with a number of freshmen forced into prominent roles, the Vikings were grinding to keep alive that streak. Battling through a number of injuries late in the season also made it tenuous to keep alive the streak.

“Going into the season, our goal is always to win a regular-season conference championship. That’s always our primary goal,” said Jessee. “Some years you’ve got the depth and the personnel to make that happen. We just want to be as good as we can be every year and it has just manifested itself.”

The Vikings still have plenty to play for on Saturday against Illinois Wesleyan (20-4, 13-2 CCIW), which has already wrapped up the league crown.

The rest of the tournament field — other than IWU which will host the final four next weekend — is still to be decided on Saturday. Augie could play either Wheaton (19-5, 11-4 CCIW) or Elmhurst (18-6, 10-5 CCIW) depending on Saturday’s outcomes. Wheaton hosts Millikin (14-10, 9-6 CCIW) and Elmhurst is at Carthage (9-15, 2-13 CCIW).

The No. 2 finisher also earns a bye into the semifinals with the third- and fourth-place finishers hosting Tuesday's two quarterfinal games.

Augie women still battling: While the Augie men received help in securing a spot in the CCIW Tournament, the Augie women also received some help to keep alive hopes of making their league gathering.

But those hopes do hinge on Saturday’s finale against league co-leader Illinois Wesleyan in the 5 p.m. game at Carver Center as the Vikings have to win that game to get in.

Ironically, it was IWU’s 65-63 Wednesday victory over North Central that kept the door cracked for the Vikings to get back in the tourney and make amends for a 2021 overtime semifinal ouster to the champion Titans.

The Vikings (12-12, 6-9 CCIW) took over sixth place with North Central’s (9-16, 6-10 CCIW) Wednesday loss. However, Augie is still in a must-win situation to reach the tournament since NCC holds the tiebreaker with Augie by virtue of a win over co-league leader Millikin. NCC has completed its regular season.

“We just have to continue doing what we’re doing,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn of the recipe to beat the Titans on Saturday. “When we played them the first time, offensively we weren’t running what we’re doing now. We’re getting better ball movement and taking better care of the ball. We’re more efficient and giving teams less points off turnovers, which was an Achilles heel. … We’ve been defending like crazy and making teams work.”

Despite a number of injuries to key personnel throughout the season, the Vikings have won five of their last seven games – and led in the second half of the two games they lost.

“Right now, I just think we’re playing the best basketball we’ve played all year,” said Beinborn. “We’re playing together and having fun and we’re just going to go out and do that one game at a time until the curtains close.”

