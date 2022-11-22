COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Vikings let another game slip away late

For the second straight contest, the Augustana College men’s basketball team had trouble closing out an opponent and it was the difference in a game.

Wisconsin-Platteville’s Pioneers outscored the hosting Vikings 18-6 in the final five minutes of Tuesday’s non-conference clash at Carver Center to steal an 81-73 victory in the opener of a home-and-home contract.

“We are putting so much pressure on our offense with our inability to consistently get stops on the defensive end,” Augie coach Tom Jessee said after his club dropped to 1-3. “It just puts a ton of pressure on your offense and I think that’s been the case the last two games.”

Right in the heart of that closing UW-P run was former Annawan High School standout Julian Samuels. The sophomore transfer from Illinois State University scored seven of his collegiate-high 13 points in that closing stretch to help the 3-2 Pioneers pull out the victory.

UW-P had only three empty possessions in that final five minutes while the Vikings were only 2-of-5 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line and committed two turnovers after sophomore guard Evan Ambrose scored twice in the paint to give Augie a 67-63 lead with 5:17 remaining.

With another bucket by Ambrose, who finished with a season-high 10 points, and split free throws by Matt Hawkins (six points), Augie still led 70-65 with 3:37 remaining.

Then the back-and-forth game that featured 13 ties and 12 lead changes went south quickly for the Vikings.

Samuels scored on a baseline drive and got a favorable call, but missed the conversion on the three-point try.

Augie then committed back-to-back turnovers between Samuels adding two points on a questionable goaltending call that pulled the Pioneers within 70-69.

“From my view, it didn’t look like it,” said Jessee of the goaltending call that appeared to happen below the rim.

During a timeout, Jessee was called for a technical for arguing the goaltending call with the officials. UW-P’s Ben Probst, who was 7-for-12 shooting from the 3-point line and scored a game-high 30 points, hit one free throw to tie the score at 70 with 2:22 left.

Samuels then drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing and Probst scored in the paint to cap a 10-0 run that gave the guests a 75-70 lead with 1:25 left that they never lost with the help of Logan Pearson’s 19 points.

“It felt really good; I really felt the love coming back home,” said Samuels, who said he actually had a recruiting visit for football on campus during his junior year at Annawan. “It was a whole lot of fun to be back.

“I’m with a great group of guys that really stuck with it on the road and stayed together and got it done.”

Which is exactly what the Vikings didn’t do for the second straight game.

In an 81-76 loss to Aurora on Saturday, the Vikings were outscored 12-7 in the final 1:44.

Augie’s three home losses are by a combined 18 points with the other two being five-point decisions.

“We’ve been in every game, clearly, and very competitive,” said Jessee, who was ejected after picking up a second technical in the closing seconds with the game all but decided. “… They got some stops and we didn’t. … There are some funky things going on and we keep getting the short end of the stick and need to start making our own breaks.

“That’s kind of where we are right now.”

In addition to Ambrose having a nice game, the Vikings had three others score in double digits. Dan Carr logged another double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Tyler Knuth hit 3 of 6 3-pointers to finish with 13 points, Chase Larsen added 12 and Colton Gillingham 10.

The Vikings didn’t help themselves, making just 5 of 12 free throws in the contest as the Pioneers were 11 of 18.

“That’s going to make it hard,” said Jessee of his team’s free-throw shooting which has now dipped to 69% for the season.

Just about every other statistic was a wash between teams that are in similar situations trying to figure out things ahead of their respective conference openers in a week.

Augie was 29 of 58 (50%) from the field, 10 of 26 (38.5%) from the 3-point line and had 28 rebounds. UW-P shot 29 of 59 (49.2%) from the field and 12 of 27 (44.4%) on 3s and finished with 30 rebounds.

"We really need that one," said Pioneers coach Jeff Gard, whose club had lost two in a row coming in. "They guys really needed to get some confidence and this should help."

UW-Platteville 81, Augustana 73

UW-PLATTEVILLE (3-2)

Carter Lancaster 3-3 0-2 2 7, Bradley Nies 1-3 1-4 1 3, Ben Probst 9-19 5-6 3 30, Logan Pearson 7-11 4-4 1 19, Brady Olson 4-7 0-0 2 9, Jack Huml 0-2 0-0 0 0, Ben Olsen 0-0 0-0 0 0, Julian Samuels 5-11 1-2 1 13, Joey Fuhremann 0-0 0-0 2 0, Tyler Ellingson 0-1 0-0 1 0, Max Love 0-1 0-0 1 0. Totals 29-59 11-18 14 81.

AUGUSTANA (1-3)

Chase Larsen 5-8 1-2 3 12, Dan Carr 5-16 0-0 2 14, Matt Hawkins 2-6 1-3 1 6, Matt Hanushewsky 1-1 1-4 1 3, Tyler Knuth 5-10 0-0 1 13, Colton Gillingham 4-5 2-3 1 10, Nicolas Giliberto 2-5 0-0 0 5, Evan Ambrose 5-7 0-0 3 10, Mikey Hamilton 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 29-58 5-12 15 73.

Halftime: UW-P 34-31. 3s: UW-P 12-27 (Probst 7-12, Samuels 2-5, Lancaster 1-1, Pearson 1-2, Br.Olson 1-3, Huml 0-1, Ellingson 0-1, Love 0-2); Augie 10-26 (Carr 4-9, Knuth 3-6, Larsen 1-2, Hawkins 1-3, Giliberto 1-4, Gillingham 0-1, Ambrose 0-1). Rebounds: UW-P 30 (Nies 9, Pearson 7); Augie 28 (Carr 12, Knuth 4). Assists: UW-P 13 (five with 2 each); Augie 18 (Hanushewsky 5, Carr 4, Ambrose 4). Turnovers: UW-P 11 (Nies 2, Love 2); Augie 9 (Hawkins 3, Carr 2). Blocks: UW-P 2 (Nies, Ellingson); Augie 3 (Carr 2, Hawkins 1). Steals: UW-P 4 (4 with one each); Augie 7 (Hanushewsky 2, Larsen 2). Technicals – Augie 2 (Coach Jessee 2, ejected).