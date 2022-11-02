 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine
alert top story
AUGUSTANA MEN'S BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Vikings look to make strides back to national prominence

  • 0
augie men's hoops media day.jpg

Augustana college seniors Dan Carr, left, and Matt Hanushewsky, right, will be key players for the Vikings men's basketball team this season. 

 Tom Johnston

Members of the Augustana College men’s basketball team capsulized the outlook of this coming season in one sentence Wednesday: “we’re getting back to what Augustana basketball is all about.”

Does that mean that the Vikings will find themselves playing for their 19th CCIW championship, 19th NCAA Division III tournament appearance or seventh Final Four trip?

Those long-range goals may be out there, but this group chooses to narrow the focus to a mantra that carried the program to plenty of success through the years – defend, rebound and run.

“It’s getting our principles back of being defensively sound and off the rebounds pushing the ball,” said senior Daniel Carr.

Of course, it helps to have the personnel enact that plan. Those in the Augie camp feel as if this season’s team is in a much better position to execute approach.

People are also reading…

“We got a ton of great experience last year and survived that,” said second-year coach Tom Jessee of an 11-15 transition season. “It was challenging, but we’re so much better for it.”

A very young Viking squad from last school year returns nine players who saw numerous varsity minutes whether they were ready for them or not. At the top of that list of returners are seniors Carr (14.7 points, 13.4 rebounds per game last season) and Matt Hanushewsky (who averaged 6.8 points and 3.0 assists while running the point).

Carr, a 6-foot-9 swingman, is a two-time first-team All-CCIW selection who has become a double-double machine for the Vikings the last two seasons and will be a key component again this season.

But also now in position to be difference-makers are six sophomores who saw extensive action for the Vikings last season and a seventh who transferred in and could be a major contributor, according to Jessee.

Back and looking for starting spots are sophomores Matt Hawkins (6.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg), Nic Giliberto (6.1, 2.5), and Chase Larsen (5.7, 3.4 in 16 games) who all started games last season and classmates Mikey Hamilton (1.9, 2.7 in 19 games), Anthony Cooper (3.4, 0.5 in eight games) and Colton Gillingham (3.3, 1.2 in 16 games).

Evan Ambrose joins that talented class from McHenry County Community College. His father is former Augie standout Pat Ambrose, a  Hall of Fame coach at Stevenson High School.

Junior Tyler Knuth (5.7, 1.6) and freshmen Owen Schneider and Dayne Wojcik are also penciled into that potential 12-man rotation.

Palpable improvement is still coddled in tempered optimism.

“We still need to gain a lot of experience and we’re very much a work in progress,” said Jessee. “But there’s no question that depth will be a strength.”

Jessee said that the team greatly benefitted from time spent together first on the court in preparation for an overseas trip to Greece in May and then in action against pro teams on that international adventure.

“They’re not having to think as much as to where they’re supposed to be and when they’re supposed to be there,” said Jessee. “Things are more second nature; there’s still plenty of room to grow, especially defensively.”

But that change is visible, according to the upperclassmen.

“It’s a lot more mature group, a lot more connected group and a group that’s going to be playing for each other,” said Carr.

Hanushewsky sees a different team on both ends of the court.

“We’re going to be better defensively, that’s for sure," he said. “We’ve improved a lot on that side of the ball and our offense, of course, is going to be there.

“I feel the sophomore class matured a lot and got in the weight room and they understand the defense a lot better. … We had a scrimmage against central and you could see that from the time we tipped off.”

Carr admitted this is a hard-working “blue-collar” club that will get after it. Hanushewsky admits that it will be a team that plays at pace and utilizes that depth.

“If we continue to develop as we should,” said Hanushewsky, “we should see good results.”

2022-23 Augie men’s basketball

Coach: Tom Jesse enters his second season as Augustana College men’s basketball coach. He has an 11-15 career record. He is assisted by Jordan Delp, Malik Wildermuth and Dallas Duwa.

2021-22 recap: The Vikings finished 11-15, 6-10 in CCIW. They extended the program’s string of conference tournament berths to all 17 post-season gatherings, losing 81-63 in the first round to third-seeded Elmhurst.

Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Daniel Carr (6-9, C, Highlands Ranch, Colo.) & Matt Hanushewsky (5-9, G, Hersey HS); Jr.: Tyler Knuth (6-3, G, Rockford Guilford HS); Sophs.: Anthony Cooper (6-3, G, Ottawa Township HS), Nicolas Giliberto (6-5, F, Phoenix, Ariz.), Colton Gillingham (6-0, G, Greeley, Colo.), Mikey Hamilton (6-6, F, St. Patrick HS), Matt Hawkins (6-1, G, Mount Carmel HS), Chase Larsen (6-4, F, Prospect HS),

Newcomers to watch: Evan Ambrose (5-9, Soph., G, Cary HS/McHenry County CC), Owen Schneider (5-10, Fr., G, Prospect HS), Dayne Wojcik (6-5, Fr., C, Goodhue, Minn.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News