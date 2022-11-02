COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Vikings look to make strides back to national prominence

Members of the Augustana College men’s basketball team capsulized the outlook of this coming season in one sentence Wednesday: “we’re getting back to what Augustana basketball is all about.”

Does that mean that the Vikings will find themselves playing for their 19th CCIW championship, 19th NCAA Division III tournament appearance or seventh Final Four trip?

Those long-range goals may be out there, but this group chooses to narrow the focus to a mantra that carried the program to plenty of success through the years – defend, rebound and run.

“It’s getting our principles back of being defensively sound and off the rebounds pushing the ball,” said senior Daniel Carr.

Of course, it helps to have the personnel enact that plan. Those in the Augie camp feel as if this season’s team is in a much better position to execute approach.

“We got a ton of great experience last year and survived that,” said second-year coach Tom Jessee of an 11-15 transition season. “It was challenging, but we’re so much better for it.”

A very young Viking squad from last school year returns nine players who saw numerous varsity minutes whether they were ready for them or not. At the top of that list of returners are seniors Carr (14.7 points, 13.4 rebounds per game last season) and Matt Hanushewsky (who averaged 6.8 points and 3.0 assists while running the point).

Carr, a 6-foot-9 swingman, is a two-time first-team All-CCIW selection who has become a double-double machine for the Vikings the last two seasons and will be a key component again this season.

But also now in position to be difference-makers are six sophomores who saw extensive action for the Vikings last season and a seventh who transferred in and could be a major contributor, according to Jessee.

Back and looking for starting spots are sophomores Matt Hawkins (6.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg), Nic Giliberto (6.1, 2.5), and Chase Larsen (5.7, 3.4 in 16 games) who all started games last season and classmates Mikey Hamilton (1.9, 2.7 in 19 games), Anthony Cooper (3.4, 0.5 in eight games) and Colton Gillingham (3.3, 1.2 in 16 games).

Evan Ambrose joins that talented class from McHenry County Community College. His father is former Augie standout Pat Ambrose, a Hall of Fame coach at Stevenson High School.

Junior Tyler Knuth (5.7, 1.6) and freshmen Owen Schneider and Dayne Wojcik are also penciled into that potential 12-man rotation.

Palpable improvement is still coddled in tempered optimism.

“We still need to gain a lot of experience and we’re very much a work in progress,” said Jessee. “But there’s no question that depth will be a strength.”

Jessee said that the team greatly benefitted from time spent together first on the court in preparation for an overseas trip to Greece in May and then in action against pro teams on that international adventure.

“They’re not having to think as much as to where they’re supposed to be and when they’re supposed to be there,” said Jessee. “Things are more second nature; there’s still plenty of room to grow, especially defensively.”

But that change is visible, according to the upperclassmen.

“It’s a lot more mature group, a lot more connected group and a group that’s going to be playing for each other,” said Carr.

Hanushewsky sees a different team on both ends of the court.

“We’re going to be better defensively, that’s for sure," he said. “We’ve improved a lot on that side of the ball and our offense, of course, is going to be there.

“I feel the sophomore class matured a lot and got in the weight room and they understand the defense a lot better. … We had a scrimmage against central and you could see that from the time we tipped off.”

Carr admitted this is a hard-working “blue-collar” club that will get after it. Hanushewsky admits that it will be a team that plays at pace and utilizes that depth.

“If we continue to develop as we should,” said Hanushewsky, “we should see good results.”