COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Vikings 'manhandled' by Bluejays in ugly loss

Augustana College men’s basketball coach Tom Jessee kept his team in the locker room for an extended halftime chat during Wednesday’s CCIW game against No. 12 Elmhurst.

While the Vikings needed some extra time to seek answers for a way to get back into the league contest, it also didn’t give the Vikings much time to warm up in a cold Carver Center for the second half.

As it turned out, the Vikings never warmed up with their offense and never found any answers for the Bluejays and it resulted in an ugly 86-66 setback.

The tone was set right from the start as the Bluejays (12-3, 4-2 CCIW) used their quickness to take the Vikings out of any offensive flow. On the other end, Elmhurst made a concerted effort to get the ball to the rim and wore out a path to the bucket with 54 points in the paint, 22 of those on second chances.

It proved to be a bad combination as the veteran Elmhurst squad just poured it on the Vikings in one of the most lopsided affairs between the two dominant league programs.

“We got manhandled,” Jessee said. “They turned us over 19 times, 10 in the first half and a bunch of those in the first five minutes. We just weren’t tough enough with the ball.”