COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Vikings 'manhandled' by Bluejays in ugly loss

Augustana College men’s basketball coach Tom Jessee kept his team in the locker room for an extended halftime chat during Wednesday’s CCIW game against No. 12 Elmhurst.
While the Vikings needed some extra time to seek answers for a way to get back into the league contest, it also didn’t give the Vikings much time to warm up in a cold Carver Center for the second half.
As it turned out, the Vikings never warmed up with their offense and never found any answers for the Bluejays and it resulted in an ugly 86-66 setback.
The tone was set right from the start as the Bluejays (12-3, 4-2 CCIW) used their quickness to take the Vikings out of any offensive flow. On the other end, Elmhurst made a concerted effort to get the ball to the rim and wore out a path to the bucket with 54 points in the paint, 22 of those on second chances.
It proved to be a bad combination as the veteran Elmhurst squad just poured it on the Vikings in one of the most lopsided affairs between the two dominant league programs.
“We got manhandled,” Jessee said. “They turned us over 19 times, 10 in the first half and a bunch of those in the first five minutes. We just weren’t tough enough with the ball.”
And it wasn’t like the Vikings didn’t expect that.
In their first game back from a nearly three-week COVID-19 pause, the Bluejays forced league-leading Illinois Wesleyan into 23 turnovers in a Monday makeup game. The Titans, though, had a veteran bunch to withstand that pressure and get an 80-76 victory.
The Vikings didn’t.
“It’s not that we got beat, I’m just disappointed that we didn’t compete and fight hard enough,” Jessee said. “We were just a little intimidated to start the game.”
Trailing 40-26 at halftime, the Vikings never got the deficit out of double digits and led to a number of younger players seeing time after a nice junior varsity win.
Dan Carr again led the Vikings (8-9, 3-5 CCIW) with yet another double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Matt Hanushewsky and Tyler Knuth each added 10 for the Vikings, who host Millikin on Saturday.
Elmhurst displayed tremendous balance with six players scoring in double figures. Starters Jay Militello (14), Jake Rhode (14), Jonathan Zapinski (12) and Wesley Hooker (12) led the Bluejays. Big man reserve Lavon Thomas threw around his weight for 11 points and six rebounds and Dominic Genco hit all six of his free throws to get to 10.
Four of Elmhurst’s starters had at least six rebounds — led by guard Rhode’s seven — as the Bluejays finished with a 41-33 board edge.
Augie jumped out to a 6-2 lead, but the script quickly turned. Eight turnovers and 12 missed shots in their next 23 possessions allowed the guests to blow out to a 29-12 lead with 5:45 left in the first half.
“I thought we missed a bunch of bunnies early and I didn’t feel like we got into it,” Elmhurst coach John Baines said. “Once we got our defensive legs, I felt we took them out of some of their stuff. When our pressure picks up, I think we’re pretty good.”
Elmhurst, which scored 17 fast-break points, came into the game leading the league in forced turnovers at 17.3 per and Augie finished with 19 – 14 of those steals.