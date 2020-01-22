College report: Ambrose men escape with win

Men's basketball
St. Ambrose 79, Trinity Christian 73: Michael Williams scored 18 points to lead a balanced scoring effort as the Fighting Bees beat the Trolls Wednesday.
Dylan Kaczmarek added 15 points for St. Ambrose (13-8, 9-4) and John Kerr (12) and Jake Meeske (11) also cracked double figures.
James Pennington led Trinity Christian (5-14, 1-11) with 24 points.
After trailing much of the second half, St. Ambrose used a 10-0 run with less than 6 minutes left to turn a five-point deficit into a five-point lead and never trailed again.
Southern Illinois 68, Northern Iowa 66: The Panthers nearly overcame a 10-point second-half deficit, but AJ Green missed a potential go-ahead jump with less than five seconds left and the Salukis escaped with the Missouri Valley Conference win.
Trae Berhow led Northern Iowa with 22 points and Green and Austin Phyfe each chipped in 16 in the Panthers' second conference loss of the season.
Lance Jones led the Salukis with 20 points.
Women's basketball
St. Ambrose 81, Trinity Christian 60: The Fighting Bees didn't hit a 3-pointer against the Trolls on Wednesday.
With the rate they converted from inside the arc, it didn't matter.
St. Ambrose shot 57.6% from the field and outscored Trinity Christian 25-7 in the second quarter on its way to the CCAC win.
Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski led the Bees with 18 points on 8-10 shooting, and Madeline Prestegaard added 17, Jaynee Prestegaard hit 7-8 shots to score 14 and also grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench for St. Ambrose (9-11, 7-6).
Trinity Christian (4-17, 2-11) hit just 34.9% from the field.
North Central 70, Augustana 63: North Central used a 17-3 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to turn a 3-point game into a romp Wednesday.
Augustana used a 13-3 run in the last three minutes to make the score closer but never threatened North Central's lead.
Alexis Jones led the Vikings (8-9, 3-5) with 20 points and five steals. Mia Lambert chipped in 14 points and Lauren Hall grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
Allison Pearson led North Central (8-9, 4-4) with 21 points.
Iowa State 73, Kansas State 59: After nearly letting an 11-point halftime lead slip away, the Cyclones regrouped to pull away from Kansas State late for the Big 12 win.
The Wildcats used a 9-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to pull within two, and ISU's lead was only four when Ashley Joens hit a 3-pointer with 3:52 left to put Iowa State up 61-54. Kansas State never got closer than six points the rest of the game.
Joens posted her third straight double-double for Iowa State (11-6, 3-3), totaling 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Rae Johnson added a career-high 19 points and eight assists off the bench and Adriana Camber chipped in 11 points.