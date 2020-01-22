College report: Ambrose men escape with win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the rate they converted from inside the arc, it didn't matter.

St. Ambrose shot 57.6% from the field and outscored Trinity Christian 25-7 in the second quarter on its way to the CCAC win.

Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski led the Bees with 18 points on 8-10 shooting, and Madeline Prestegaard added 17, Jaynee Prestegaard hit 7-8 shots to score 14 and also grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench for St. Ambrose (9-11, 7-6).

Trinity Christian (4-17, 2-11) hit just 34.9% from the field.

North Central 70, Augustana 63: North Central used a 17-3 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to turn a 3-point game into a romp Wednesday.

Augustana used a 13-3 run in the last three minutes to make the score closer but never threatened North Central's lead.

Alexis Jones led the Vikings (8-9, 3-5) with 20 points and five steals. Mia Lambert chipped in 14 points and Lauren Hall grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Allison Pearson led North Central (8-9, 4-4) with 21 points.

Iowa State 73, Kansas State 59: After nearly letting an 11-point halftime lead slip away, the Cyclones regrouped to pull away from Kansas State late for the Big 12 win.