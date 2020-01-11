College report: Ambrose women rout Calumet

Women's basketball

St. Ambrose 83, Calumet 58: The Fighting Bees had 12 players score as they raced to a blowout win over Calumet on Saturday.

Madi Epperson led St. Ambrose (8-10, 6-5) with 16 points off the bench, including hitting four of her seven 3-point tries.

Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski added 14 points and a team-high six rebounds for the Bees, and Madeline Prestegaard chipped in 12 points.

The Bees shot 54.5% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range on the night.

Alyssa Lovato and Alexis Switzer each scored 11 to lead Calumet (2-16, 1-10).

Oklahoma 81, Iowa State 72: Ashley Joens paced four Cyclones in double figures with 21 points but it wasn't enough as the Sooners rode a big third quarter to the Big 12 win Saturday.

The Cyclones led 36-34 at halftime, but Oklahoma scored 29 points in the third quarter, including an 11-2 run to close the fourth that turned a one-point Sooner lead into a 10-point advantage.

The Cyclones (9-5, 1-2) could never get closer than seven points in the fourth quarter of the road loss.