College report: Ambrose women rout Calumet

Women's basketball
St. Ambrose 83, Calumet 58: The Fighting Bees had 12 players score as they raced to a blowout win over Calumet on Saturday.
Madi Epperson led St. Ambrose (8-10, 6-5) with 16 points off the bench, including hitting four of her seven 3-point tries.
Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski added 14 points and a team-high six rebounds for the Bees, and Madeline Prestegaard chipped in 12 points.
The Bees shot 54.5% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range on the night.
Alyssa Lovato and Alexis Switzer each scored 11 to lead Calumet (2-16, 1-10).
Oklahoma 81, Iowa State 72: Ashley Joens paced four Cyclones in double figures with 21 points but it wasn't enough as the Sooners rode a big third quarter to the Big 12 win Saturday.
The Cyclones led 36-34 at halftime, but Oklahoma scored 29 points in the third quarter, including an 11-2 run to close the fourth that turned a one-point Sooner lead into a 10-point advantage.
You have free articles remaining.
The Cyclones (9-5, 1-2) could never get closer than seven points in the fourth quarter of the road loss.
Ines Nezerwa posted a double-double for Iowa State with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Adriana Camber and Kristin Scott each scored 11 for the Cyclones.
Taylor Robertson led Oklahoma (9-6, 2-1) with 22 points.
Men's basketball
Calumet 76, St. Ambrose 69: The Fighting Bees' fell behind by 10 at halftime and never managed to catch up in their loss to Calumet Saturday.
John Kerr led St. Ambrose with 21 points, including going 9-13 from the free throw line, and nine rebounds.
Tom Kazanecki added 14 and Warren Allen 10 for the Bees (11-8, 7-4).
Calumet (4-13, 3-8), which led by as many as 13 in the first half, was led by 20 points from Core'Von Lott and 19 points and 17 rebounds from Germaine Roebuck.
The Bees trimmed the lead as far as five points in the second half but could get no closer.