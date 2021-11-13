College report: Ambrose women stay unbeaten

The St. Ambrose women's basketball team took 14 fewer shots than conference foe Roosevelt Saturday.
Thanks to strong shooting nights from Madeline Prestegaard and Anna Plumer, however, the Bees still made three more in their 78-67 win over the Lakers.
St. Ambrose built a 17-point lead by the end of the first quarter and hung on as the Bees moved to 5-0, 3-0 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Madeline Prestegaard hit 10 of 13 from the field to tally a team-high 22 points, helping the Fighting Bees to shoot at a 49.1% clip for the game. Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski added 19 points, and Plumer went 4 of 5 from 3-point range on her way to 17 points.
Ashley Smoldt scored 22 to lead Roosevelt, which shot 35.2% from the field and less than 20% from 3-point range.
Along with the strong shooting, St. Ambrose used balance to overcome 21 turnovers.
While Jaynee Prestegaard led the team with eight rebounds off the bench, all five starters grabbed at least six boards, and Maddy Cash, Shayne Smith, Plumer and Wroblewski all tallied at least four assists, with Cash leading the way with six.
Augustana 79, Coe 60: Led by 20 points from Alleman grad Gabriela Loiz, the Augustana women's basketball team used big second and third quarters to stay undefeated Saturday, beating Coe in Cedar Rapids.
After trailing 18-14 after a quarter, Augustana (3-0) outscored Coe 48-21 in the next two frames, including holding the Kohawks to nine points in the second quarter.
Loiz also snagged four steals and dished out five assists on the night. Pleasant Valley graduate Macy Beinborn chipped in 18 points and Alleman grad Erin Morrisey added 12.
Rock Island grad Lauren Hall led the way with seven rebounds.
Men's basketball
McPherson 74, St. Ambrose 61: For one half, St. Ambrose was able to contain McPherson's perimeter-oriented attack in their Holiday Inn Tip-off Classic game Saturday.
Ten made 3-pointers in the second half by Bulldogs, however, was too much for the Bees as they dropped their second-straight game.
St. Ambrose (2-2) led 31-24 at halftime, but the Bees' offense went cold right when McPherson heated up. The Bulldogs opened the half on a 29-4 run to take control.
Grant Mason led the Bees with 16 points and Drake Gunn chipped in 15. Tom Kazanecki and Jake Conerty tied for team-highs with seven rebounds apiece.
McPherson kept its turnovers in single-digits and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds on its way to taking 82 shots on the night, 40 from 3-point range.