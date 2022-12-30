College Report: Augie men falter to Illinois College

Men’s basketball

Illinois College 74, Augustana 69: Leading for a majority of the game, the Augustana College men’s basketball team picked the wrong time to not have the advantage on the scoreboard.

Facing a one-loss Illinois College team on Friday afternoon, the Vikings held the lead until the final two minutes of what turned out to be a 74-69 non-conference setback, another disheartening loss for the 3-10 Vikings.

Tyler Knuth led the Vikings with 20 points in a reserve role and Matt Hawkins added 10. Senior Dan Carr was held under double-digit scoring for the second straight game with eight, but he did grab a game-high 17 rebounds and dished off two assists.

The Vikings led 69-65 when Hawkins hit a jumper with 2:09 left in regulation.

IC’s Buzz Ritzel countered with a 3-pointer to cut the Viking lead to 69-68 with 1:43 left.

The hosting Blueboys then took the lead with 64 seconds left on a Tre Rogers layup and the Vikings missed their final four field-goal attempts.

IC (12-1) also took advantage of a technical foul called on the Vikings with :37 left that Rogers converted into two points. The hosts, though, missed a pair of one-and-one front ends that gave the Vikings hope until Rogers (23 points) hit two free throws with :01 left on the board.

Augie, which had a 31-26 halftime lead, led for nearly 26 minutes of the contest.

Women’s basketball

Augie 71, Monmouth 68: Macy Beinborn hit a key 3-pointer with 90 seconds left in regulation and Matayia Tellis drew a charging foul with under a minute left that helped the Augustana College women’s basketball team hold off hosting Monmouth College 71-68 Friday evening at Glennie Gymnasium.

Beinborn, who hit three 3-pointers in the contest, finished with a game-high 21 points to lead the Vikings’ offense, but she had plenty of help as Corey Whitlock added 12 – to go with 10 rebounds – and Presley Case added 11.

The Vikings (8-5) hit two of five free throws in the final :32 that were enough to counter a Monmouth triple from Zoie Wall with nine seconds left in regulation. Wall’s 19 points led four Scots in double-digit scoring.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Vikings, who had lost four of their last five starts.

The Vikings forced the hosting Fighting Scots into 24 turnovers, which included three steals from Case and freshman Kadence Tatum. Augie also had to battle foul trouble with Gabbi Loiz (six points, two rebounds) and Emma Berg (five points) fouling out. The Vikings were still without Emily Brenneisen, who has been battling an illness since returning from break.

Averi Rangel a former Alleman High School player and one of three local freshmen on the Monmouth roster, was the only one of that trio to see limited action in the game. She did not score.

Bryant & Stratton 68, Black Hawk 57: The Black Hawk College women’s basketball team dropped a 68-57 decision to nationally 13th-ranked Bryant & Stratton in its final game of the Cougar Holiday Tournament at Illinois Central College.

Sophomore Khloe Damm led the Lady Braves with a 20-point, 11 rebound double-double. She also dished out four assists. Laney Parker (9 points) and Me’Kiyah Harris (8 points) each grabbed four rebounds.

BHC (7-9) had a 22-16 after the first quarter and trailed just 34-33 at halftime. However, B&S outscored the Lady Braves 21-8 to jump ahead.

-- Staff report