COLLEGE REPORT: Augie men, women come up with opposite style wins

Men’s basketball

Augustana 75, North Central 74: Senior guard Matt Hanushewsky came up with the big plays when the Augustana College men’s basketball team needed them down the stretch to help the Vikings pull out a 75-74 CCIW road victory over North Central at Gregory Arena.

Hanushewky converted a three-point play with 25 seconds left in regulation that gave the Vikings a one-point lead before the Cardinals turned over the ball. North Central then tied the score with :08 left on a free throw after an Augie turnover and Hanushewsky took the ensuing inbounds pass and drove the length of the court, getting fouled as he went to the hoop.

At the line with :00.8 left on the clock, Hanushewsky missed the first freebie. After an NCC timeout, he calmly sank the game-winner.

The victory moved the Vikings to 6-13, 4-6 in the CCIW and dropped the Cardinals to 10-8, 5-5 in the bunched CCIW race.

Tyler Knuth led the Vikings with 15 points, while Hanushewsky and Dan Carr each tallied 14. Anthony Cooper and Colton Gillingham added eight each for the Vikings, who trailed by as many as 14 in the first half and were down 40-30 at halftime.

Augie shot 52.8% (28 of 53) from the field for the game that featured 11 ties and 16 lead changes.

North Central, which beat Augie 83-69 in Rock Island earlier this month, finished with four players in double-figure scoring, led by All-CCIW selection Matt Helwig’s 17 points.Cardinal Stritch 88, St. Ambrose 79: In what has been a challenging season, the St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team suffered a gut punch Wednesday evening, dropping an 88-79 decision to previously winless Cardinal Stritch in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference contest in Milwaukee.

Both teams shot better than 50% from the field in the contest and better than 40% from 3-point land. SAU (3-14, 2-11 CCAC) hit 22 of 30 free-throw attempts and the Wolves (1-22, 1-14 CCAC) were 21 of 28 from the line.

Each team had three players finish in double-digit scoring. Jake Fiel’s 24 points led SAU as Andrew Morrissey and Will Spriggs added 13 and 12, respectively. CSU’s Gregory Wells led all scorers with 25 points. Mason Khalu added 19 and Stefan Popovic 11 for the Wolves.

SAU, which trailed 42-39 at halftime, was down 78-77 when Morrissey scored with 1:54 left in regulation. However, the Fighting Bees couldn’t reclaim the lead down the stretch.

Women’s basketball

St. Ambrose 63, Cardinal Stritch 49: As Jaynee Prestegaard reached a career milestone, the St. Ambrose University women’s basketball team earned a 63-49 CCAC victory Wednesday at Cardinal Stritch.

The senior forward from Amboy, Ill., scored the 1,000th point of her college career during the second quarter of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference game.

Entering the game needing 13 points to reach 1,000 points, Prestegaard collected that when she hit a jump shot with 47 seconds remaining in the first half to give the Fighting Bees (14-7, 10-4 CCAC) a 33-22 lead that remained the score at halftime.

Prestegaard finished with a team-best 17 points as Abby Wolter added 14 and Caitlyn Thole 10.

Camry Dillie, a Cardinal Stritch junior from Davenport North, finished with eight points for the Wolves (4-18, 4-11 CCAC).

Augustana 76, Elmhurst 33: Freshman Cali Papez came off the bench and scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Augustana Collge women’s basketball to an easy 76-33 CCIW victory over Elmhurst on Wednesday evening at the Carver Center.

Papez finished the game making 9 of her 12 field goal attempts and she also tied for the team lead with six rebounds, matching senior Gabbi Loiz, who scored six points.

Macy Beinborn was the only other Viking in double figures as she added 13. Augie (12-7, 6-4 CCIW; third place) had 11 of their 13 players who saw action in the contest crack the scoring column.

The Vikings, who rolled the 2-16, 0-10 Bluejays 91-40 in Elmhurst earlier this month, jumped out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter and were on top 46-14 at halftime.

— Staff report