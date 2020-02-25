College report: Augie women battle for CCIW Tournament victory

DECATUR — Having lost to Millikin twice during the regular season, the Augustana women’s basketball team got its redemption on Tuesday night and kept its season alive as a result.

The Vikings outscored the Big Blue by 15 in the second half and hit seven straight free throws in the final 70 seconds to hold on for a 76-69 victory in a CCIW Tournament opener.

The victory moves the 14-12 fifth-seeded Vikings into this weekend’s tournament semifinals in Wheaton. With sixth-seeded North Central beating third-seeded North Park 91-84 on Tuesday, that leaves Augie facing second-seeded Illinois Wesleyan (17-8) at 5 p.m. at King Arena. Top-seeded Wheaton (19-6) hosts North Central (12-14) in Friday’s nightcap.

Once again, the Vikings were led by two-time first-team All-CCIW selection Lex Jones. The senior finished with a game-high 26 points and tied former Rock Island prep and second-team All-CCIW selection Lauren Hall with nine rebounds. Augie got a nice boost Tuesday by the return of fellow former Rock Justice Edell. Out the entire calendar year with a knee injury, the junior added nine points and grabbed a pair of rebounds to go with six assists in her first game since Dec. 30.

Senior Mia Lambert added 14 points and freshman Macy Beinborn 13 points to go with four rebounds and two blocks.