College report: Augie women battle for CCIW Tournament victory

DECATUR — Having lost to Millikin twice during the regular season, the Augustana women’s basketball team got its redemption on Tuesday night and kept its season alive as a result.
The Vikings outscored the Big Blue by 15 in the second half and hit seven straight free throws in the final 70 seconds to hold on for a 76-69 victory in a CCIW Tournament opener.
The victory moves the 14-12 fifth-seeded Vikings into this weekend’s tournament semifinals in Wheaton. With sixth-seeded North Central beating third-seeded North Park 91-84 on Tuesday, that leaves Augie facing second-seeded Illinois Wesleyan (17-8) at 5 p.m. at King Arena. Top-seeded Wheaton (19-6) hosts North Central (12-14) in Friday’s nightcap.
Once again, the Vikings were led by two-time first-team All-CCIW selection Lex Jones. The senior finished with a game-high 26 points and tied former Rock Island prep and second-team All-CCIW selection Lauren Hall with nine rebounds. Augie got a nice boost Tuesday by the return of fellow former Rock Justice Edell. Out the entire calendar year with a knee injury, the junior added nine points and grabbed a pair of rebounds to go with six assists in her first game since Dec. 30.
Senior Mia Lambert added 14 points and freshman Macy Beinborn 13 points to go with four rebounds and two blocks.
Trailing 37-29 at halftime, Augie still trailed by nine with just over four minutes left in the quarter. However a 9-0 run capped by a Beinborn 3-pointer tied the score at 49 with 63 seconds left in the frame that eventually ended knotted at 53.
Jones hit the first two buckets of the fourth quarter and Beinborn drilled another triple ahead of Hall splitting free throws that gave Augie an eight-point led. That lead grew to as many as 12 in the quarter as the hosts — led by Bailey Coffman’s 25 points — could get no closer than five.
You have free articles remaining.
Indiana-South Bend 89, St. Ambrose 80 (2OT): Twice the fifth-seeded St. Ambrose women came back to force extra time Tuesday in their CCAC Tournament opener against fourth-seeded Indiana-South Bend.
A third time proved too large of an ask.
South Bend scored the first 11 points of the second overtime and held on for the 89-80 win and a spot in the CCAC semifinals.
To get to that point, however, the Fighting Bees pulled off a pair of rallies. They scored the final seven points of regulation, four coming from Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski, to force overtime.
Then, Madi Epperson's game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds left in overtime capped an 8-2 run to force the second OT.
South Bend scored on its first five possessions in the second OT as Ambrose countered with three turnovers and a missed jumper to create an insurmountable cushion.
Wroblewski, a freshman, led St. Ambrose (16-14) with 24 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Epperson chipped in 20 off the bench, including going 6-11 from 3-point range, and Jamie Martens added 10 for the Fighting Bees.
Maddie Gard scored 33 points to lead South Bend (25-6).