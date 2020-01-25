College report: Augustana men stave off Carroll rally

Men's basketball

Augustana 69, Carroll 65: Micah Martin hit a go-ahead layup with 1:40 left, Pierson Wofford scored five points in the last minute and the Vikings held on to top Carroll Saturday afternoon.

Augustana improved to 12-6 overall and 6-3 in the CCIW, although the win did not come as easily as it appeared it would early in the second half.

The Vikings led by 13 points at halftime and built the lead to as high as 18 points on Wofford's 3-pointer less than three minutes into the second half.

That's when Carroll went on a 19-3 run to cut the lead to two, and neither team led by more than five the rest of the game. Ryan Clarey's 3-pointer for Carroll tied the game 62-62 with 2:16 left, but then Martin struck.

The senior center grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to put the Vikings back up two. Wofford's 3 made it five and, after Carroll pulled back within two, the senior forward hit a pair of free throws to put the game away.

Wofford hit 4-5 from 3-point range and and went a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line on his way to 26 points. He also added team highs in rebounds, nine, and assists, three.

Martin chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds.