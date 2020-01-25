College report: Augustana men stave off Carroll rally

Men's basketball
Augustana 69, Carroll 65: Micah Martin hit a go-ahead layup with 1:40 left, Pierson Wofford scored five points in the last minute and the Vikings held on to top Carroll Saturday afternoon.
Augustana improved to 12-6 overall and 6-3 in the CCIW, although the win did not come as easily as it appeared it would early in the second half.
The Vikings led by 13 points at halftime and built the lead to as high as 18 points on Wofford's 3-pointer less than three minutes into the second half.
That's when Carroll went on a 19-3 run to cut the lead to two, and neither team led by more than five the rest of the game. Ryan Clarey's 3-pointer for Carroll tied the game 62-62 with 2:16 left, but then Martin struck.
The senior center grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to put the Vikings back up two. Wofford's 3 made it five and, after Carroll pulled back within two, the senior forward hit a pair of free throws to put the game away.
Wofford hit 4-5 from 3-point range and and went a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line on his way to 26 points. He also added team highs in rebounds, nine, and assists, three.
Martin chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds.
St. Ambrose 81, Trinity International 53: Tom Kazanecki hit a 3-pointer on St. Ambrose's first shot of the game and the Fighting Bees led the rest of the way in a rout of Trinity International on Saturday.
The Bees (14-8, 10-4) led by as many as 36 in the second half on their way to their third straight win.
John Kerr was on fire from beyond the arc for St. Ambrose, going 6-7 from 3-point range on his way to a game-high 23 points. Michael Williams and Kazanecki chipped in 16 points apiece for the Bees.
While Jake Meeske didn't crack the scoring column, the SAU senior found other ways to contribute, totaling game highs in both rebounds, eight, and assists, seven.
Ron Pehka led Trinity (4-15, 3-11) with nine points.
Women's basketball
St. Ambrose 88, Trinity International 69: The Fighting Bees used a 21-3 run spanning the first and second quarters to turn a tie game into a lead St. Ambrose wouldn't surrender Saturday.
The Bees (10-11, 8-6) were led by their pair of 6-2 frontcourt players as sophomore Madeline Prestegaard totaled 21 points and seven rebounds and freshman Kylie Wroblewski, a Bettendorf grad, added 13 points.
Gabrielle Koelker chipped in 16 points and six assists off the bench.
Trinity, led by Alina Jahnke's 18 points, did close to within 52-47 late in the third quarter, but a layup from Prestegaard sparked a 10-0 run to put the game away.
Augustana 69, Carroll 56: Carroll kept fouling Alexis Jones on Saturday, and the Augustana senior guard made them pay.
Jones went 13-15 from the free throw line on her way to 25 points as the Vikings evened their record at 9-9 (4-5 in the CCIW).
Jones also grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds and dished out six assists in the win.
Macy Beinborn hit five 3-pointers on her way to 17 points and Mia Lambert added 11 in a game in which the Vikings never trailed.
Sierra Grubor led Carroll (6-11, 2-7) with 15 points.
Iowa State 89, Kansas 67: A pair of Ashley Joens baskets helped spark an 8-0 run to open the game and the Cyclones never looked back, rolling past Kansas in a game that was even more lopsided than the final score indicated.
Iowa State led by double-digits the entirety of the last three quarters and built their advantage to as large as 31 points entering the fourth.
All five starters for Iowa State scored in double figures, led by Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw with 20 points. Kristin Scott chipped in 19 points and two blocks, and Adriana Camber and Joens each scored 13 points, with Joens also contributing eight rebounds and three steals.
Rae Johnson came off the bench to dish out seven assists for the Cyclones (12-6, 4-3).
