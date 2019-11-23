College report: Augustana women top Dubuque

Women's basketball

Augustana 75, Dubuque 56: Alexis Jones scored 21 points and Augustana pulled away in the second half to top Dubuque on Sunday.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Vikings (2-4). Augustana led by just six at halftime after being held to 11 points in the second quarter, but the Vikings built the lead to as high as 22 in the fourth quarter of the win.

Much of that was thanks to a Vikings defense that forced 34 turnovers — which they turned into 31 points — and held Dubuque to fewer than 20 points in every quarter.

Jones led the way for Augustana, hitting nine of her 11 two-point attempts as well as posting game highs of nine rebounds and five steals as well as tying for team-high honors with three assists.

Gabriela Loiz, a freshman from Alleman, tallied 13 points, and Mia Lambert added 10 for Augustana.

Tabira Thomas' 12 points led Dubuque.

Southeastern 75, Black Hawk 66: Nya Taylor scored 20 points, along with dishing out four assists and grabbing three steals, but the Braves fell to Southeastern on Saturday.

Megan Teal added 15 points and Sydney Hannam 14 for Black Hawk.

The Braves drop to 6-3 with the loss.

