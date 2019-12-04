College report: Bees bounce back with win

Men's basketball

St. Ambrose 82, Lincoln College 73: St. Ambrose closed the first half on a 16-4 run and Lincoln never got closer than eight points the rest of the way as the Fighting Bees bounced back from their loss to Mount Marty on Saturday.

Michael Williams led the Bees (9-2) with 22 points, including going 11-14 from the free throw line.

John Kerr added a double-double for St. Ambrose with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kerr is now six points from 1,000 for his career.

Jake Meeske (12) and Isaiah Harvey (11) also scored in double figures for the Bees.

Trayvon Taylor led Lincoln with 19 points, but his 2-11 effort from 3-point range was emblematic of his team's struggles beyond the arc. St. Ambrose held Lincoln to 21.9% from 3-point range.

Women's basketball

Wheaton 84, Augustana 80: The Vikings rallied from down 18 points in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to three with a minute left but could come no closer in dropping their CCIW opener to Wheaton on Wednesday.