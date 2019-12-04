College report: Bees bounce back with win

Men's basketball
St. Ambrose 82, Lincoln College 73: St. Ambrose closed the first half on a 16-4 run and Lincoln never got closer than eight points the rest of the way as the Fighting Bees bounced back from their loss to Mount Marty on Saturday.
Michael Williams led the Bees (9-2) with 22 points, including going 11-14 from the free throw line.
John Kerr added a double-double for St. Ambrose with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kerr is now six points from 1,000 for his career.
Jake Meeske (12) and Isaiah Harvey (11) also scored in double figures for the Bees.
Trayvon Taylor led Lincoln with 19 points, but his 2-11 effort from 3-point range was emblematic of his team's struggles beyond the arc. St. Ambrose held Lincoln to 21.9% from 3-point range.
Women's basketball
You have free articles remaining.
Wheaton 84, Augustana 80: The Vikings rallied from down 18 points in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to three with a minute left but could come no closer in dropping their CCIW opener to Wheaton on Wednesday.
Alexis Jones scored 16 of her 25 points in the second half to lead Augustana (4-5, 0-1). Jones also grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds and dished out four assists.
Lauren Hall (14), Mia Lambert (12) and Macy Beinborn (12) also scored in double figures for the Vikings, with the trio combining to shoot 11-15 from behind the 3-point arc.
As a team, Augustana hit 63.6% of their 3-point tries, including 78.6% in the second half. They were not as successful inside the arc, however, hitting 31.6% of their two-point attempts.
Indiana South Bend 68, St. Ambrose 60: Jamie Martens scored 16 points but it wasn't enough as the Fighting Bees fell to No. 24 Indiana South Bend Wednesday.
St. Ambrose (4-6, 4-3) trailed by six heading into the fourth quarter and never managed to cut the lead to a single possession in the back-and-forth frame.
Poor shooting haunted the Bees as outside of Martens the rest of the team shot 32%.
Gabrielle Koelker added 10 points and Madi Epperson scored 10 off the bench for the Bees. Kylie Wroblewski grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.