COLLEGE REPORT: BHC men roll past IVCC

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Black Hawk 89, Illinois Valley CC 77: The Black Hawk College men’s basketball team continued its recent trend of alternating wins and losses as the Braves recorded an 89-77 Tuesday victory over Illinois Valley Community College. It was BHC’s third win in its last five games and moved the Braves to 11-8.

BHC had five players score in double digits in the Arrowhead Conference victory. Lawron Williams led the Braves with 19, Keshawn Pegues followed with 18 and Kaeden Lawary with 17. Donyae McCaskill tossed in 13 and Delaney Little 10.

BHC led just 42-38 at halftime, but quickly stretched the lead to double digits and nursed home that margin in the closing few minutes.

IVCC (9-16) had four players score in double figures led by Norman Haynes with a game-high 25.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Northern Iowa 78, Evansville 58: The Panthers pulled into a tie for the Missouri Valley Conference lead with a rout of Evansville on Tuesday.

Bre Gunnels led the way for Northern Iowa with 20 points. The team's pair of North Scott graduates, Karli Rucker and Grace Boffeli, added 11 and seven points respectively.

Boffeli, the third leading rebounder in the Missouri Valley Conference, grabbed 10 boards for the Panthers (16-6, 9-2).

Illinois Valley at Black Hawk: Tuesday’s Arrowhead Conference women’s basketball game scheduled between Illinois Valley and Black Hawk College was postponed because of health and safety protocols within the IVCC program. No makeup date was announced.

