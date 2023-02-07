Women’s basketball

Black Hawk 66, Carl Sandburg 56: The Black Hawk College women’s basketball team continued its torrid streak Tuesday evening, winning its 11th straight game with a 10-point decision over Carl Sandburg in Galesburg.

The Lady Braves, who comfortably led 37-20 at halftime, are now 18-9 and move to 8-0 in Arrowhead Conference. The victory wrapped up the team’s second consecutive outright league crown.

Me’Kiyah Harris led the Lady Braves with a game-high 16 points that included three 3-pointers. Kylee Parker added 15 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting, Kayla Jones tossed in 13 to go with a team-tying six rebounds and Laney Parker added 11, also hitting three triples.

Elly Bentley led CSC (8-17, 3-5 Arrowhead) with 13 points.

Men’s basketball

No. 18 Indiana 66, No. 24 Rutgers 60: Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, reaching yet another major milestone in leading No. 18 Indiana past No. 24 Rutgers.

The fourth-year forward became the sixth player in school history to score 2,000 career points and the first among them who also had 1,000 rebounds. Indiana has won seven of eight.

Clifford Omoruyi had 15 points to lead the Scarlet Knights, who had won six straight over the Hoosiers.

No. 21 UConn 87, No. 10 Marquette 72: Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and Tristen Newton recorded his second triple-double of the season as No. 21 UConn beat No. 10 Marquette.

Newton had 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who won their third straight game after losing six of eight. Adama Sanogo added 18 points, while Alex Karaban and Nahiem Alleyne each chipped in with 13 for Connecticut, which never trailed.

Tyler Kolek scored 17 points to lead Marquette, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

Carl Sandburg 95, Black Hawk 88: Despite playing with just six players, the Black Hawk Braves battled to the finish in Tuesday’s road loss to Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg.

Taking advantage of a pair of late Chargers’ turnovers, the Braves (8-17) cut the deficit to 93-88. That was as close as BHC got in the final two minutes as Sandburg had just enough offense with four of six free throws helping the cause down the stretch.

The lead changed hands 10 times in the Arrowhead Conference clash and was tied twice. BHC led 40-39 at halftime before being outscored 56-48 in the final 20 minutes.

Five of the six BHC players finished in double-digit scoring. Former North Scott High School standout Cortaviaus Seales along with Rickey Woods led the Braves with 18 each. Camren Edwards added 17, Jeremiah Dunklin 14 and Mike Lowery, a freshman who prepped at Davenport North, added 13.

CSC (8-18, 2-6 Arrowhead) also had five players in double-digit scoring, led by Connor Barnett’s 19.

— Staff report