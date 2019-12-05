College report: Black Hawk upsets No. 5 Rock Valley

Women's basketball

Black Hawk 87, Rock Valley 74: The Braves used a 27-point third quarter to propel themselves to an upset of fifth-ranked Rock Valley Thursday.

Black Hawk had five players in double figures in scoring, led by Megan Teal, who posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Black Hawk grabbed 21 offensive rebounds on the night as nine Braves had at least two boards.

Nya Taylor added 18 points, and Letecia Billups (14), Jadyn King (13) and Sydney Hannam (12) also cracked double figures for the Braves.

Hannah Malcomson led Rock Valley with 23 points.

Iowa State 75, Alabama 66: The Cyclones' defense held the Crimson Tide to just nine points in the second quarter to help pull away for the Big 12/SEC Challenge win.

Kristin Scott scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Iowa State (6-1). Rae Johnson added 17 points and a game-high eight assists for the Cyclones.

Ines Nezerwa chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds and Ashley Joens added 12 points on a night when the Cyclone starters scored 65 of the team's 75 points.

Jordan Lewis led Alabama (5-3) with 20 points.