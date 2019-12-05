College report: Black Hawk upsets No. 5 Rock Valley

Women's basketball
Black Hawk 87, Rock Valley 74: The Braves used a 27-point third quarter to propel themselves to an upset of fifth-ranked Rock Valley Thursday.
Black Hawk had five players in double figures in scoring, led by Megan Teal, who posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Black Hawk grabbed 21 offensive rebounds on the night as nine Braves had at least two boards.
Nya Taylor added 18 points, and Letecia Billups (14), Jadyn King (13) and Sydney Hannam (12) also cracked double figures for the Braves.
Hannah Malcomson led Rock Valley with 23 points.
Iowa State 75, Alabama 66: The Cyclones' defense held the Crimson Tide to just nine points in the second quarter to help pull away for the Big 12/SEC Challenge win.
Kristin Scott scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Iowa State (6-1). Rae Johnson added 17 points and a game-high eight assists for the Cyclones.
You have free articles remaining.
Ines Nezerwa chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds and Ashley Joens added 12 points on a night when the Cyclone starters scored 65 of the team's 75 points.
Jordan Lewis led Alabama (5-3) with 20 points.
North Carolina 85, Illinois 60: The Tar Heels scored the final 12 points of the first quarter to grab an 18-point lead and the Illini could never work their way back into the game Thursday.
Brandi Beasley led the Illini with 13 points, including going 3-6 from 3-point range, and Cierra Rice made all three of her 3-point tries to finish with nine points. The Illini (6-2) went 9-17 from 3-point range but went just 13-45 on 2-pointers in the loss.
Kennedi Myles also filled the box score for the Illini, grabbing a team-high eight rebounds to go with six steals and two blocks.
Taylor Koenen led North Carolina with a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Men's basketball
Rock Valley 81, Black Hawk 48: Terry Ford scored 22 points, but it wasn't enough as the Braves fell to Rock Valley on Thursday.
Rock Valley jumped out quickly, leading 42-19 at halftime.