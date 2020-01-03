College report: Drake women rout Northern Iowa

Women's basketball
Iowa State 96, Texas Tech 66: Texas Tech struggled to find the bottom of the net in the third quarter Friday, and unfortunately for the Red Raiders, the Cyclones did little else the entire game.
All five Iowa State starters scored in double figures as the Cyclones rode 64.9% shooting, including 57.1% from 3-point range, to a blowout road win over the previously unbeaten Red Raiders.
Tech was only down two entering halftime before a 31-4 third quarter Cyclone surge buried the Red Raiders.
Kristin Scott led Iowa State with 23 points, but Ashley Joens (19), Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw (17), Adriana Camber (12) and Rae Johnson (11) also scored in double figures in a game in which only two Cyclones hit less than 50% from the field.
Rock Island graduate Chrislyn Carr scored 18 points but it wasn't enough to match the Cyclones' offensive explosion.
Drake 104, Northern Iowa 87: Becca Hittner went 18-18 at the free throw line and Sara Rhine hit all eight of her field goals as Drake cruised past Northern Iowa on Friday in both teams' Missouri Valley Conference openers.
The Bulldogs led by 35 entering the fourth quarter before Northern Iowa made a furious comeback to cut the lead below 20.
Hittner led Drake (9-4) with 37 points and Rhine added 16.
Nicole Kroeger led Northern Iowa with 15 points and North Scott grad Karli Rucker added 12 points and eight assists.
The Panthers (8-4) hit 40% from deep but couldn't keep up with the hotter-shooting Bulldogs, who hit 42.1% from 3-point range, 56.1% overall and 91.7% from the free throw line.