College report: Hawkeyes complete big comeback vs. Minnesota

Women's basketball
Iowa 76, Minnesota 75: The Hawkeyes overcame a deficit that grew to as large as 15 points multiple times in the third quarter to beat Minnesota Thursday night.
The win, Iowa's fifth straight, keeps the No. 22 Hawkeyes into a three-way tie for first in the Big Ten with Northwestern and Rutgers at 5-1.
The Hawkeyes still trailed by 10 with less than six minutes left when a McKenna Warnock 3-pointer ignited a 10-2 run that ended with Monika Czinano's layup making it 72-70 with 2:50 left.
After Minnesota's Jasmine Brunson's layup built the Gophers' lead back to four but Makenzie Meyer hit a 3 to cut the lead back to one point and, with eight seconds left Alexis Sevillian hit another 3-pointer to give the Hawkeyes a 76-74 advantage.
Minnesota had a chance to tie the game at the line when Meyer fouled Gadiva Hubbard in the closing seconds, but Hubbard hit only one free throw as the Hawkeyes held on.
Czinano hit 10-11 from the field to lead Iowa with 21 points. Kathleen Doyle added 17 points and eight assists and Sevillian 11 points for the Hawkeyes.
Meyer dished out nine assists as the Hawkeyes totaled 25 as a team.
Purdue 81, Illinois 67: Purdue built an 11-point lead and never looked back in beating Illinois on Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
Shooting woes plagued the Illini, who hit just 28% from 3-point range and 40% from the free throw line in the loss.
The loss drops Illinois to 10-7 overall but just 1-5 in Big Ten play.
Brandi Beasley led the Illini with 18 points. Kennedi Myles and Jeanae Terry each added 10.
Purdue (12-6, 3-3) was led by 23 points from Karissa McLaughlin.
Black Hawk 61, IVCC 55: Led by a trio of double-digit scorers, Black Hawk stayed unbeaten in Arrowhead Conference play Thursday with a 61-55 win over IVCC.
Davenport Central grad Jadyn King joined Margie Villaruz and Rockridge grad Jessica Stice in scoring 11 points to lead the Braves. Stice and Megan Teal each grabbed seven rebounds.
The Braves moved to 13-5 on the season, 3-0 in the Arrowhead Conference.
Men's basketball
IVCC 71, Black Hawk 57: The Black Hawk Braves fell to IVC 71-57.
The Braves had only two players with double-digit points as Nolan Griffin led Black Hawk with 12 and teammate Delaney Little chipped in 10 in the loss.