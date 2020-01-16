College report: Hawkeyes complete big comeback vs. Minnesota

Women's basketball

Iowa 76, Minnesota 75: The Hawkeyes overcame a deficit that grew to as large as 15 points multiple times in the third quarter to beat Minnesota Thursday night.

The win, Iowa's fifth straight, keeps the No. 22 Hawkeyes into a three-way tie for first in the Big Ten with Northwestern and Rutgers at 5-1.

The Hawkeyes still trailed by 10 with less than six minutes left when a McKenna Warnock 3-pointer ignited a 10-2 run that ended with Monika Czinano's layup making it 72-70 with 2:50 left.

After Minnesota's Jasmine Brunson's layup built the Gophers' lead back to four but Makenzie Meyer hit a 3 to cut the lead back to one point and, with eight seconds left Alexis Sevillian hit another 3-pointer to give the Hawkeyes a 76-74 advantage.

Minnesota had a chance to tie the game at the line when Meyer fouled Gadiva Hubbard in the closing seconds, but Hubbard hit only one free throw as the Hawkeyes held on.

Czinano hit 10-11 from the field to lead Iowa with 21 points. Kathleen Doyle added 17 points and eight assists and Sevillian 11 points for the Hawkeyes.

Meyer dished out nine assists as the Hawkeyes totaled 25 as a team.