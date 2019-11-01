CHAMPAIGN — The start couldn’t have been much worse for Illinois between the cold shooting, and turnovers that led to a 12-point deficit.
None of that mattered by the end of Illinois’ 83-50 win over Lewis University, a Division II team, in an exhibition game at State Farm Center Friday night. The Illini got things going late in the first half and broke away from the Flyers in the second half behind strong play from their 7-foot freshman, Kofi Cockburn.
Cockburn recorded a double-double with 16 points, including a dunk off of a lob, and 11 rebounds in his first college game — even if it doesn’t actually count.
Illinois opened the game shooting 13 percent from the field and trailed 14-2 before settling in offensively. By the end of the game, Illinois shot 51 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point land (10-of-21).
Five different players scored in double figures: Cockburn, Trent Frazier (13 points), Andres Feliz (12), Giorgi Bezhanishvili (12) and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (11). Bezhanishvili also had seven rebounds and four blocks.
Illinois trailed 21-9 midway through the first half before it put together the run that looked more like the team that’s expected to snap a six-year NCAA Tournament drought. Illinois forced 22 turnovers and ended up holding Lewis to 22 percent shooting from the field. In the final 24 minutes of the game, Illinois went on a 65-23 run, which was expected against a Division II team.
Illinois opens the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the State Farm Center against Nicholls State.
St. Ambrose 92, Grand View 54: Sophomore Ben Schols came off the bench to score 22 points and the hot-shooting Fighting Bees romped to their second win of the season Friday.
The Bees led by 17 at halftime and only added to their advantage from there.
Schols hit 9 of 13 from the field, including both of his 3-pointers, to help lead St. Ambrose (2-0) to 57.8% shooting on the night. Junior forward Warren Allen added 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior Michael Williams completed the trio of Bees in double figures with 12 points, and senior Jake Meeske led the way with eight rebounds and four assists.
On the other end, the Bees' defense held Grand View to just 34.5% shooting and forced 20 turnovers.
Black Hawk 64, Olive Harvey 54: Black Hawk opened its season with a win Friday at the Sauk Valley Classic.
The Braves led Olive Harvey 29-22 at halftime.
Women's basketball
St. Ambrose 89, Hannibal-LaGrange 37: Kylie Wroblewski led the way with 19 points but all 15 Fighting Bees who played scored as St. Ambrose opened its season with a blowout victory.
The Bees (1-0) led only 18-12 after the first quarter but then outscored Hannibal-LaGrange 51-8 in the second and third quarters.
Wroblewski, a freshman from Bettendorf, was nearly perfect from the field in her St. Ambrose debut, hitting 8-of-9 to go with a pair of made free throws.
Junior Madi Epperson scored 16 on 7-of-9 shooting to lead a St. Ambrose bench that combined for 61 points in a game in which no player played more than 20 minutes.
Freshman Jaynee Prestegaard led the Bees with 10 rebounds, including five offensive boards, as SAU won the rebounding battle 38-23.