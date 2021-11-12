COLLEGE REPORT: Ranked Marian proves too much for St. Ambrose men

Coming off a pair of home wins to open the season, the St. Ambrose men's basketball team did not find its first trip outside the Quad-Cities very hospitable Friday.
Playing at the Holiday Inn Tip-Off Classic, St. Ambrose never led as 14th-ranked Marian built a double-digit advantage about midway through the first half and never let up, beating the Fighting Bees 81-48.
Tom Kazanecki was the only Bee in double-figures, scoring 12 points and grabbing a team-high five rebounds.
Even Kazanecki could not find the range from deep, however, as St. Ambrose went just 2-13 from 3-point range, with their starters going 0-6. The Bees also turned the ball over 15 times to eight for Marian.
Drake Gunn added eight points. Seven SAU reserves scored, but none tallied more than five.
Malek Edmonds and Christian Stewart led Marian, which was up 42-24 at halftime, with 16 points apiece. The Knights shot 52.5% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range.
Women's basketball
Augustana 70, Central 54: After seeing its 16-point second-quarter lead dwindle to three late in the third quarter, the Augustana's defense made sure Friday's game against Central would get no closer.
The Viking women allowed just three points in the fourth quarter on their way to a win in their Coe Classic game Friday.
Junior Gabriela Loiz, an Alleman grad, scored 17 points to lead a quintet of Vikings in double figures. Rock Island grad Lauren Hall posted a double-double with 10 points and game-highs of 13 rebounds and six assists, and Rock Island grad Hannah Simmer (11), Pleasant Valley grad Macy Beinborn (10) and Linnea Johansen (11) all scored in double figures as well.
Hall and Loiz each also had four steals for Augie (2-0), which led 39-33 at halftime.