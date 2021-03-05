College report: Rucker powers UNI to victory

North Scott alum Karli Rucker delivered the finishing kick for the UNI women's basketball team Friday.
After Southern Illinois crawled within a point in the fourth quarter, Rucker countered with 12 consecutive points for UNI in its Missouri Valley Conference win at Carbondale.
Rucker finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds. Emerson Green chipped in 13 points and Kam Finley had a dozen points for the Panthers (13-11, 10-7), who won despite missing 12 of 15 attempts from beyond the arc.
Rucker moved to eighth on UNI's all-time scoring list with 1,366 points. She is less than 100 points from cracking the school's top five.
McKenzie Silvey had 17 points and 12 rebounds for SIU (8-14, 5-12).
UNI can secure a No. 3 seed in the upcoming Valley tournament with a win Saturday against Southern Illinois and an Illinois State loss to Loyola.
Illinois 72, Minnesota 64: Illinois snapped a six-game losing streak in its regular-season finale Friday afternoon on senior day at the State Farm Center.
Propelled by three players in double figures and a 44-22 advantage in the paint, Illinois won for the first time since beating Purdue on Feb. 7.
Eva Rubin led Illinois (4-17, 2-16 Big Ten) with 16 points while Jada Peebles had 15 and Jeanae Terry finished with 11.
Tied at halftime, the teams played a back and forth third quarter before Peebles' layup with 1 minute, 44 seconds left in the third gave Illinois the lead for good. The Illini scored nine straight points to take a 60-51 lead, capped by a 3-pointer from Peebles.
Sara Scalia led Minnesota with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Illinois will play Wisconsin at the Big Ten tournament next Tuesday in Indianapolis.