College report: Rucker powers UNI to victory

North Scott alum Karli Rucker delivered the finishing kick for the UNI women's basketball team Friday.

After Southern Illinois crawled within a point in the fourth quarter, Rucker countered with 12 consecutive points for UNI in its Missouri Valley Conference win at Carbondale.

Rucker finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds. Emerson Green chipped in 13 points and Kam Finley had a dozen points for the Panthers (13-11, 10-7), who won despite missing 12 of 15 attempts from beyond the arc.

Rucker moved to eighth on UNI's all-time scoring list with 1,366 points. She is less than 100 points from cracking the school's top five.

McKenzie Silvey had 17 points and 12 rebounds for SIU (8-14, 5-12).

UNI can secure a No. 3 seed in the upcoming Valley tournament with a win Saturday against Southern Illinois and an Illinois State loss to Loyola.

Illinois 72, Minnesota 64: Illinois snapped a six-game losing streak in its regular-season finale Friday afternoon on senior day at the State Farm Center.