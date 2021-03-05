 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College report: Rucker powers UNI to victory
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

College report: Rucker powers UNI to victory

{{featured_button_text}}

North Scott alum Karli Rucker delivered the finishing kick for the UNI women's basketball team Friday.

After Southern Illinois crawled within a point in the fourth quarter, Rucker countered with 12 consecutive points for UNI in its Missouri Valley Conference win at Carbondale.

Rucker finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds. Emerson Green chipped in 13 points and Kam Finley had a dozen points for the Panthers (13-11, 10-7), who won despite missing 12 of 15 attempts from beyond the arc.

Rucker moved to eighth on UNI's all-time scoring list with 1,366 points. She is less than 100 points from cracking the school's top five.

McKenzie Silvey had 17 points and 12 rebounds for SIU (8-14, 5-12).

UNI can secure a No. 3 seed in the upcoming Valley tournament with a win Saturday against Southern Illinois and an Illinois State loss to Loyola.

Illinois 72, Minnesota 64: Illinois snapped a six-game losing streak in its regular-season finale Friday afternoon on senior day at the State Farm Center.

Propelled by three players in double figures and a 44-22 advantage in the paint, Illinois won for the first time since beating Purdue on Feb. 7.

Eva Rubin led Illinois (4-17, 2-16 Big Ten) with 16 points while Jada Peebles had 15 and Jeanae Terry finished with 11.

Tied at halftime, the teams played a back and forth third quarter before Peebles' layup with 1 minute, 44 seconds left in the third gave Illinois the lead for good. The Illini scored nine straight points to take a 60-51 lead, capped by a 3-pointer from Peebles.

Sara Scalia led Minnesota with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Illinois will play Wisconsin at the Big Ten tournament next Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Rucker

Rucker
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News