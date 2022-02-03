COLLEGE REPORT: SAU women, men fall to Saint Xavier

The St. Ambrose women's basketball team entered Thursday's matchup with Saint Xavier having won 16 straight games and needing only a win over the Cougars to take control of first place in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

By the time Saint Xavier finished its 27-point second quarter outburst to take a 22-point halftime lead, any hope of that for the Fighting Bees was gone.

St. Ambrose was held to just 27 points through three quarters against the No. 20 Cougars on its way to a 72-44 loss.

With the win, Saint Xavier (17-5, 15-1) moves into first-place in the CCAC standings, a half-game ahead of St. Ambrose (22-2, 15-2) and St. Francis.

The Saint Xavier defense held Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski, the Bees' leading scorer, to three points on 0-5 shooting from the field as well as turning St. Ambrose over 24 times.

Anna Plumer, who hit all three of St. Ambrose's 3-pointers, led the Bees with 11 points. Shayne Smith and Jaynee Prestegaard each chipped in eight points. Wroblewski did grab a team-high eight rebounds.

Claire Austin's double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds paced Saint Xavier.

Men's basketball

Saint Xavier 73, St. Ambrose 69: After having not been within one possession the entire second half and trailing by as many as 13 points, St. Ambrose twice in the last two minutes rallied to pull within two points in Thursday's Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup.

Unfortunately for the Bees, each time Saint Xavier (11-5, 14-10) had an answer in the Cougars' 73-69 win over St. Ambrose.

Tom Kazanecki scored 21 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, but it wasn't enough to balance out the 33-point effort by Saint Xavier's Maurice Chambers, who hit 11 of his 18 shots, including 4-6 from 3-point range.

Will Spriggs added 17 points and Grant Mason 10 for St. Ambrose (11-14, 9-10).

St. Ambrose led most of the first half, holding a six-point advantage as late as six minutes to go before intermission. That's when Saint Xavier went on a 13-2 run to take a lead it would not relinquish.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0