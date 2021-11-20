College report: Schols, Kazanecki lead Bees to win

Men's basketball
St. Ambrose 95, TCU 89: Ben Schols and Tom Kazanecki combined for 59 points in leading the St. Ambrose University men's basketball team to a 95-89 CCAC victory over hosting Trinity Christian at DeVos Arena in Palos Heights.
Schols popped for a game-high 31 points and Kazanecki added 28. The Bees (3-3, 2-1 CCAC) needed every one of the points they got against the Trolls, including 12 more from fellow starter Grant Mason.
TCU (5-3, 3-2) had an even more dynamic trio as James Pennington (28 points), Braxton Barnhizer (28) and Jalyn Clark (22) combined for 78 points.
Kazanecki hauled down a game-high 14 rebounds helping the Bees to a commanding 45-34 rebounding edge.
SAU shot 55.1% (27 of 49) from the field for the game, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range. The Bees also had a 34-14 edge in scoring from the free-throw line.
The Fighting Bees trailed much of the first half, not taking a lead until Kazanecki's layup with 3:47 left in the half gave them a 39-38 edge. SAU worked its way to a 45-42 halftime lead and expanded the margin to eight in the second half before seeing that slip away just under the 12-minute mark when TCU went up 62-61. The Trolls then expanded the margin to 68-61 with 9:45 left in regulation.
Tied at 84 late in the game, Kazanecki drained a 3-pointer that put SAU up 87-84 with 2:27 left and Schols added two free throws with 1:21 left to give the Bees a working margin to pull off the road victory.
Women's basketball
Augustana 73, Anderson (Ind.) 65: With four players in double-digit scoring and nearly a 2-to-1 rebounding advantage, the Augustana College women's basketball team battled to a 73-65 victory over Anderson (Ind.) in the opening game of an Ohio weekend swing.
The Vikings were led offensively by Gabbi Loiz (20 points, 9 rebounds), Macy Beinborn (14 points), Lauren Hall (a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds) and freshman Emma Berg (12 points).
Augie, which out-rebounded the Ravens 44-23, put away the game at the free-throw line, making their final eight attempts after a Berg 3-pointer put them up 65-54 with 2:39 left in regulation.
The Vikings, who outscored the Ravens 20-13 in the fourth quarter, had to withstand Anderson's 11-of-28 3-point shooting in order to move to 4-1 ahead of Sunday's game against hosting Wittenberg.
TCU 82, St. Ambrose 78: The St. Ambrose University women's basketball team fought to the finish Saturday but came up short in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. The Fighting Bees, who trailed by double digits in the second half, suffered their first loss of the season in an 82-78 league road setback to Trinity Christian.
SAU is now 6-1, 4-1 in CCAC action as TCU moves to 8-2, 4-1.
The Trolls were powered by a career day from Gabby Kreykes. The 5-foot-10 senior guard erupted for 40 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
The Bees had four players in double-digit scoring. Former Bettendorf standout Kylie Wroblewski led the charge with a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double. Shayne Smith and Jayne Prestegaard each tossed in 15 and Madeline Prestegaard added 10.
SAU trailed 65-54 heading into the fourth quarter and cut the margin to two at 73-71 when Maddy Cash drilled a 3-pointer with 3:22 left in regulation. Wroblewski converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 1:18 left to pull SAU back within 77-74 and Jaynee Prestegaard's putback with :21 left made it 77-76.
TCU then hit two free throws ahead of a final Jaynee Prestegaard layup for SAU's final points as TCU closed out the victory from the free-throw line.
Morton 90, BHC 51: The early-season struggles against great competition continued Saturday for the Black Hawk College women's basketball team. The Braves fell behind early and trailed by 28 halftime in a 90-51 setback to hosting Morton College.
The Braves had three players reach double-digit scoring — former Sherrard standout Carley Whitsell (14), former UTHS prep Jasmine Bell (12) and former Wethersfield star Lexi Nichols (10).
BHC's shooting woes continued at hit just 16 of 48 field goal attempts (33.3%) and were 1 of 12 from 3-point range. The Braves were out-rebounded 34-23.
Men's cross country
Augie's Gille 97th at nationals: Augustana College cross country runner Michael Gille clocked a personal best time in placing among the top 100 finishers at Saturday's NCAA Division III Cross Country National Championships.
The senior from Roscoe, Ill. (Harlem HS), finished the 8,000-meter course in 24-minutes, 49.7-seconds to place 97th at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park in Louisville, Ky.
Alex Phillip of John Carroll won the race in 23:27.6.
Pomona-Pitzer (80 points), MIT (112) and Williams (157) were the top three men's teams in the field.