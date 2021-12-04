COLLEGE REPORT: Wroblewski leads SAU women to win

Women's basketball
St. Ambrose 80, Trinity International 63: Kylie Wroblewski's offensive explosion and great team shooting helped lead the St. Ambrose University women's basketball team to an 80-63 road victory over Trinity International University in Chicago Collegiate Athletic Conference action Saturday afternoon.
The former Bettendorf High School standout made 12 of 14 field goal attempts en route to a game-high 27 points. While Wroblewski was working inside, teammate Anna Plumer was 5 for 7 from 3-point range to add 15 points.
SAU shot 66% (33 of 50) from the field and nearly 54% (7 of 13) from 3-point range in moving to 10-1, 7-1 in CCAC play. TIU dropped to 4-5, 2-5 CCAC.
Shayne Smith added 16 points and dished out six assists as she matched Wroblewski with six rebounds for team-high honors.
The Fighting Bees led 41-36 midway through the third quarter when Plumer hit three 3s as part of a 13-2 SAU run that led to a 54-38 lead. To start the fourth, Plumer hit two more 3s and Jaynee Prestegaard (nine points) another triple in an 11-4 run that moved the margin to 67-47.
Aniyjha Graves led three TIU players in double-digit scoring with 17 points.
Millikin 73, Augustana 62: The CCIW women's basketball opener for both squads was one of runs as the teams traded scoring sprees throughout before the hosting and nationally 22nd-ranked Millikin Big Blue secured the 73-62 victory over Augustana in Decatur.
Both teams are 5-3 overall.
As if losing the game wasn't bad enough, the Vikings also lost Linnea Johansen to a leg injury in the third quarter. The extent of the injury is not known, but she was not able to return to the game after being helped off by trainers. She had a solid game going as she finished with 11 points and two rebounds.
Former Alleman High School prep Gabbi Loiz led the Vikings with 19 points, with no other players scoring more than six.
Millikin had three players reach double-digit scoring, led by Elyce Knudsen's game-high 20. Jordan Hildebrand added 17 and Bailey Coffman 13.
The Vikings did out-rebound the Big Blue 33-27 with former Rock Island prep Hannah Simmer and Loiz each grabbing six. The Vikings committed 26 turnovers, of which 18 of those were Big Blue steals.
Men's basketball
Millikin 70, Augustana 45: Augustana College's 30-game men's basketball winning streak over Millikin University came to a screeching halt Saturday afternoon at the Griswold Center in Decatur.
Until Saturday's 70-45 setback in the CCIW opener for both, the Vikings had not lost to the Big Blue since the final meeting of the 2005-06 season.
It was what first-year Augie head coach Tom Jessee described as a “frustrating” afternoon.
“In our program, it has always started with the defense and I'm trying to continue it that way,” said Jessee after his squad dropped to 4-4, 0-1 in the league. “Defensively, we weren't good enough. They shot 54% from the field. We just have to get better defensively. … Obviously we're struggling on offense as well.”
Those offensive struggles were constant from start to finish as the Vikings shot 31% (16 of 51) from the field and 18% (4 of 22) from 3-point range. Augie struggled finding the hoop in the second half when the Vikings scored just 17 points after trailing 36-28 at halftime.
The Vikings caught a bit of traction when Luke Johnson (4 points) hit a bucket and Carter Duwa (team-high 13 points) added a 3-pointer to pull the Vikings within 38-33. But that was as close as the Vikings were the remainder of the game as the Big Blue (5-3, 1-0 CCIW) pulled away.
Millikin's Calvin Fisher and Cole Laurence shared game-high scoring honors with 18 each. JT Welch added 10 for the Big Blue.
Trinity International 92, St. Ambrose 88: Trailing by double digits with just over three minutes left in regulation, the St. Ambrose University men's basketball team made the finish interesting but fell short in a 92-88 loss to hosting Trinity International University in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference action Saturday afternoon.
Tom Kazanecki (24), Will Spriggs (21 in a reserve role) and Grant Mason (19) combined to score 64 of SAU's 88 points as the Bees dropped to 4-5, 3-3 in CCAC action.
Those three Bees combined to shoot 25-of-44 from the field, including 7-of-14 on 3-pointers. The team finished 35-of-70 overall.
TIU (6-6, 3-3 CCAC) shot better than 53% (33 of 62) from the field, including 48% (11-23) from 3-point land. TIU only had 19 bench points as starters combined for 73 points. Leading that charge were Brandon McQueen (game-high 28 points), Kyonte Thomas (17) and Sterling Brown and Diamond Presniakovas with 10 each.
The game was tied at 42 at halftime.
Down the stretch, SAU pulled to within 91-88 when Ben Schols got his only bucket of the contest on a rebound bucket with :13 left, following up a Mason miss.
After TIU split free throws following an SAU timeout, the Bees turned the ball over, ending any hopes of a comeback victory.