COLLEGE REPORT

Men’s basketball

Carthage 85, Augustana 78: The Augustana College men’s basketball team couldn’t slow down the red-hot Carthage Firebirds on Saturday as the hosts battled for an 85-78 CCIW victory. The win was Carthage’s seventh straight as it moves to 7-1, 3-0 in the league.

Dan Carr led the Vikings (2-8, 1-3 CCIW) with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Anthony Cooper topped Augie’s scoring with a season-high 23 points.

Senior Matt Hanushewsky added 12 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Evan Ambrose dished out a team-best six assists to match his six points before fouling out.

Carthage had five players in double-digit scoring, including Rock Island High School graduate Colton Sigel, who hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of his 11-point game. AJ Johnson led the Firebirds with 24 points and Fillip Bulatovic added 20. Julian Campbell pitched in 15 points off the bench and starter Anthony Bernero matched Sigel’s 11.

The Vikings scored the first bucket of the game – a jumper by Chase Larsen. But Carthage answered with the next 15 points to take a lead it never lost.

Carthage scored 48 points in the paint and 30 off Augie’s 22 turnovers.

Governors State 72, St. Ambrose 62: The Bees lost the second half by 10 points which ended up being the final margin in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference road setback against the Jaguars.

It was a 32-32 contest after the opening 20 minutes as St. Ambrose (2-7, 1-4 CCAC shot 48 percent from the field, limited Governors State to three 3-pointers. The second half was a different story.

The Bees were limited to 12 of 33 shooting from the field in the final half and lost the rebounding battle by 10. A run to put the Jaguars up double figures in the second half proved to be the difference.

Andrew Morrissey led four St. Ambrose players in double figures with 21 points and snared 11 rebounds. Will Spriggs chipped in 14 points off the bench, Amarey Willis added 12 and Grant Mason had 10.

Northern Iowa 83, Towson 66: The Panthers put an end to their three-game skid with an 83-66 blowout win over the Tigers at the United Center.

Trailing by two after the opening half, UNI (4-7) erupted for 52 points in the final 20 minutes to turn a close contest into a blowout. It connected on 17-of-28 field goals and went 15-of-21 from the free throw line.

Norwalk grad Bowen Born poured in a game-high 27 points for the Panthers, one of four in double figures. Tytan Anderson added 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds while Cole Henry and Landon Wolf combined for 26 points off the bench.

Women's basketball

Carthage 68, Augustana 56: A sluggish first half did in the Augustana college women as they dropped a 68-56 CCIW road decision to Carthage at Tarbel Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings (7-4, 2-2 CCIW) trailed 20-10 after the opening 10 minutes and 43-19 at halftime as they were 7-for-28 shooting from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

Corey Whitlock led the Vikings with 21 points and former Alleman High School standout Gabbi Loiz added 14. Emma Berg added six points and was the only other Augie player to score more than five points.

Carthage (4-5, 2-1 CCIW) had four players in double-figure scoring led by Margueret Spear’s 18.

Carthage opened the game with five 3-pointers, three by Spear and the other two from Ayanna Ester (14 points), as the Firebirds never trailed in the contest.

St. Ambrose 66, Governors State 60: The Queen Bees pushed their winning streak to five games as they clipped the Jaguars 66-60 in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference showdown.

It was a clinic on the boards as St. Ambrose (7-4, 4-2 CCAC) grabbed 50 rebounds, including 18 of them on the offensive glass. Its entire starting lineup pulled in at least five caroms on the afternoon.

A six-point halftime lead by the Queen Bees was cut to two after the third quarter. They withheld hostingGovernors State to zero field goals over the last five minutes in the fourth frame.

Caitlyn Thole paced St. Ambrose with 19 points while Abby Wolter distributed 15 and Mel Stewart registered 11 points and a team-high three assists.