COLLEGE REPORT

Men’s basketball

St. Ambrose 74, Hannibal-LaGrange 69 (OT): A tight nonconference game throughout was decided in overtime as the visiting St. Ambrose Fighting Bees held hosting Hannibal-LaGrange to just four points in the extra session for the 74-69 victory.

St. Ambrose (2-0) was coming off back-to-back road setbacks to NCAA Division I teams in the University of Northern Iowa and Drake University and faced another battle on the road.

The Fighting Bees had four players finish in double-figure scoring. Starting junior guard Ben Schols scored a team-high 20 points, while fellow starters John Kerr and Tom Kazanecki added 15 and 11, respectively. In nearly 24 minutes of play off the bench, Will Spriggs also contributed 11 points.

Schols missed a shot late in regulation, but the Bees responded by scoring the first five points of overtime and never surrendered that lead. Spriggs converted a Kazanecki steal into a 67-65 lead with a fast-break bucket. Kazanecki then followed his own 3-point miss with a bucket and Spriggs split two free throws to make it 70-65 with 1:14 left in OT.