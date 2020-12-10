COLLEGE REPORT

Men’s basketball
St. Ambrose 74, Hannibal-LaGrange 69 (OT): A tight nonconference game throughout was decided in overtime as the visiting St. Ambrose Fighting Bees held hosting Hannibal-LaGrange to just four points in the extra session for the 74-69 victory.
St. Ambrose (2-0) was coming off back-to-back road setbacks to NCAA Division I teams in the University of Northern Iowa and Drake University and faced another battle on the road.
The Fighting Bees had four players finish in double-figure scoring. Starting junior guard Ben Schols scored a team-high 20 points, while fellow starters John Kerr and Tom Kazanecki added 15 and 11, respectively. In nearly 24 minutes of play off the bench, Will Spriggs also contributed 11 points.
Schols missed a shot late in regulation, but the Bees responded by scoring the first five points of overtime and never surrendered that lead. Spriggs converted a Kazanecki steal into a 67-65 lead with a fast-break bucket. Kazanecki then followed his own 3-point miss with a bucket and Spriggs split two free throws to make it 70-65 with 1:14 left in OT.
Two free throws by Schols with 2:51 left in regulation gave SAU a 65-60 lead, but the hosts scored the final five points of the second half on a three-point play and by splitting free throws on two trips to the charity stripe.
St. Ambrose led 38-35 at halftime before being out-scored 30-27 in the next 20 minutes.
Women's basketball
Nebraska 78, Illinois 72: When Kennedi Myles hit a jump shot to put the Illini up four with 3:34 left in Illinois' Big Ten Conference opener with Nebraska, it appeared as if a team that went 2-16 in the Big Ten last season might get off to a much better start this season.
By the time the Illini scored again, Nebraska had built a nine-point lead and was cruising to a 78-72 victory.
Jada Peebles led the Illini (2-2) with 16 points, pacing a quintet of Illinois players in double-figures. Eva Rubin scored 13 and J-Naya Ephraim 11. Solape Amusan (13) and Aaliyah Nye (10) contributed double-digit efforts off the bench.
Nebraska's scoring wasn't nearly as balanced, but it didn't matter as Sam Haiby scored 33 and Isabelle Bourne 21.
