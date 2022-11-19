COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Augie women play gracious hosts in title game

When hosting a tournament of any kind, being a gracious host is always a top priority.

The Augustana women’s basketball team on Saturday, though, took that concept to a different level for a couple of quarters in the Hyatt Place Tournament title game at the Carver Center.

The Vikings allowed the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh team to score the first 12 points of the game. The Vikings then scored only four points in the third quarter.

That allowed the nationally 22nd-ranked Titans plenty of working margin to roll to a 64-49 victory and the tournament title. The Titans, though, left without a trophy as the tourney bauble was sent with a soccer ball instead of a basketball, drawing laughs from the team.

Despite the setback and offensive issues, there were a few positives that the Vikings took from the contest. Augie played a very talented and skilled veteran Titan team tough throughout and outscored the guests 23-15 in the fourth quarter.

Augie cut what had been a 24-point deficit to nine with just under a minute left in regulation when senior Gabbi Loiz (19 points) hit a 3-pointer and another bucket that made the score 58-49.

UW-Oshkosh hit six free throws from that point to keep control and add to a 16-2 scoring advantage from the free-throw line.

“There’s definitely positives to take from all of this,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn after his club dropped to 3-1. “It was an opportunity for us to grow, learn and get better and be stronger come mid-season. This is preparing us for conference which is the most important thing for us.

“You know me, I want to play these games and see where we’re at and we’ll regroup and improve from it.”

Augie had eight players crack the scoring column, but Loiz was the only one in double figures. Moline freshman Kadence Tatum added seven points, four rebounds and three assists, drawing praise from Beinborn for her efforts. Sophomore Emily Brenneisen also scored seven and dished out three assists.

The 6-0 Titans opened the contest by hitting six of their first eight shot attempts from the field and were 50% (8 of 16) from the floor in the opening 10 minutes for a 20-8 lead.

“That’s a good start,” UW-Oshkosh coach Brad Fischer said to his team after the frame.

The hosting Vikings didn’t figure out a way to slow down the 6-0 Titans until the fourth quarter when things got a little interesting. Still, the Vikings were competitive after the first four minutes of the contest when Beinborn made a line change just over three minutes in and trailing 12-0.

“We faced, obviously, the best opponent we’ve faced this year and they are really good,” Beinborn said. “That’s why we have them here; they are a nationally-competitive program and we want to see that early.

“I think we weren’t ready for that early. They punched us in the face and we were stunned a little bit. The nice thing was we were able to find some energy and find some continuity and got some stops in the second half. They just scored way too many points early on.”

The Titans shot 48.3% (14 of 29) from the field in the first half, but finished 38.5% (20 of 52). Oshkosh led 38-22 at halftime and then used Augie’s 1 of 11 shooting in the third to extend the gap to 49-26 after three.

The winners had three players in double-digit scoring – senior Jenna Jorgensen with a game-high 25, junior Kayce Valle with 13 and senior reserve Ava Douglas with 12.

The Vikings have a quick turnaround in the schedule, hosting Colorado College Monday evening at 5 in another non-conference clash at the Carver Center.