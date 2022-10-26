COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Big season takes on different look for Black Hawk

What was set up to be a “big” season for the Black Hawk College women’s basketball team has already hit a fork in the road.

With sights set on a third-straight Arrowhead Conference championship and third straight trip to the NJCAA Region IV title game, injuries have forced the Lady Braves to implement an alternative plan going into the 2022-23 season that begins on Tuesday against national runner-up Morton.

The Lady Braves, who are coming off back-to-back 22-win seasons, have three post players who are dealing with injuries of one degree or another.

“It wasn’t a guard here or a post player there, it was all three of our girls with size — 6-1, 6-2 and 5-10,” BHC coach Logan Frye said. “The first few weeks of practice we figured that we were going to have to do things a little bit different this year and go with smaller lineups.”

The good thing is that Frye feels as if his smaller players in the program have the ability to step up and make a new approach work.

“We have really good guards so this is going to give them more opportunities,” he said. “It’s going to be different than how we’ve played in the past because we have always had a traditional post player that we’ve utilized.”

Sidelined for the season are freshmen Abby Scharf (5-10, G/F, Mt. Zion, Ill.) and Maddie Nonnenmann (6-1, F, Kalona, Iowa).

According to Frye, Scharf tore an ACL and Nonnenmann needs to have a torn labrum surgically repaired, both taking medical redshirt seasons. Hannah Maher, a 6-2 post player who played for the Ridgewood co-op, has been hampered by an ankle sprain.

That means that the Lady Braves will be working out the kinks early in the season when they take on eight ranked opponents before the Christmas holiday, according to Frye.

“We’re adjusting pretty well to not having our bigs,” said Me’Kiyah Harris, a sophomore guard who prepped at Davenport North High School. “We’re a smaller team height-wise and size-wise, so it’s kind of difficult when rebounding and stuff like that, but I feel we’re doing a good job at still going after those rebounds trying to toughen up.”

Having to go with a smaller lineup and a quicker pace offensively is just fine with some of the 11 BHC players left who will all see playing time, according to Frye.

“We are a smaller team this year, so we want to take pride in defending and being able to stop the ball early and getting a lot of stops and being able to translate that into transition offense so we don’t have to run sets,” sophomore guard Kayla Jones said of the new attack plan. “Being able to pressure the ball, so we don’t let the other team run sets and just get the ball down the court is a big thing.

“As a guard, I don’t mind either (playing style). We are a young team, so a lot of our freshmen are going to have to grow up a little faster than what they thought. If we’re able to share the ball, I think a lot of teams will fear us because we are smaller and quicker.”

The altered approach won't alter the big picture, though. A conference title repeat and deep tourney run are still goals.

“We have a lot of people on the team that are go-getters,” Harris said.

“We’re confident with what have,” Frye said, “and that we’ll be able to manage whatever is thrown at us this season.”

So far, that has already been quite a bit.