SEATTLE — It took five seasons for Chrislyn Carr to get her first taste of what it's like to play in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Now, the Louisville graduate transfer hungers for more.

The Rock Island graduate from Davenport will get that chance Friday when the fifth-seeded Cardinals face eighth-seeded Ole Miss in a 9 p.m. regional semifinal at Climate Pledge Arena that follows a game between Iowa and Colorado.

Louisville edged Drake 83-81 in its first-round game before dominating fourth-seeded Texas 73-51 to reach the Sweet 16.

"This has been what I've always dreamed about," Carr said. "It's been incredible and I want to keep it going."

She contributed seven points in the win over Drake and had nine in the victory at Texas, dishing out three assists in each game.

Carr, whose college career included stops at Texas Tech, Baylor and Syracuse before she arrived at Louisville last summer, said the emotions of the past few weeks have been more than she anticipated.

There have been some tears of joy and she has made sure to savor every moment while fulfilling a career goal of one day playing in the NCAA tourney.

"The Drake game was real emotional for me. I was as nervous as I have been for any game in a long time," Carr said. "I had been waiting for this for so long and it's a blessing for it to finally be happening."

Carr said it took some time to settle down and just play the game the way she has been playing it to help the Cardinals build a 25-11 record.

She enters Friday's game against Ole Miss (25-8) second on the team in scoring at 11.2 points per game from her starting spot in the Louisville backcourt.

Carr continues to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference in 3-point shooting percentage, hitting at a 42.6-percent clip from behind the arc while leading the Cardinals with 84 3-point baskets, 21 more than any other player on the team,

"I'm just trying to be myself," Carr said. "I'm surrounded by a lot of great teammates and we're doing what we can to keep this going as long as we can.''

Carr's mother, Connie, and brother, C.J., will be in the stands Friday as Louisville continues to make its postseason run against an opponent that has Carr's attention.

"We know they're going to play hard for 40 minutes and they're a good defensive team," Carr said. "We'll have to match that intensity and keep playing the way we've been playing."