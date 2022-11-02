COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Reloaded Augie team ready to put it all together

The goals remain constant for the Augustana College women’s basketball team.

“We want that ring,” said senior Gabbi Loiz.

Reaching that objective has been difficult for coach Mark Beinborn’s Vikings, though. Injuries have hampered the squad the past few seasons and depth to cover for those personnel losses has not been in the program.

This year, though, that appears to have changed.

A nice recruiting class that includes three freshmen who are expected to see playing time along with two incoming transfers and the delayed Augie debut of former North Scott High School standout Presley Case have given the Vikings a new look and renewed optimism.

“We have so much talent coming in this year,” said senior Macy Beinborn. “Obviously our returners; we were so young last year. To bring that group back with so much experience at this point is awesome.”

The Vikings, who only graduated standout guard Lauren Hall from last season’s 12-13 club, return six key letterwinners led by seniors Loiz (14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds), Beinborn (12.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg) and Kylie Jozwik (who shot 38% from the 3-point line).

Two of the biggest additions, though, are players returning from serious knee injuries – juniors Case, a guard, and 6-foot forward Linnea Johansen, who was turning into a force last year as a sophomore averaging 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds through eight games.

Transfers will also factor prominently. They are Matayia Tellis, a sophomore from Iowa City, and junior Corey Whitlock, a former Davenport Assumption High School prep who played on last season’s Kirkwood Community College national championship team.

“Ultimately, this group has their sights set on winning conference and that’s what they’re locked into doing,” said Mark Beinborn. “Obviously, everybody at this point in the year is going to be thinking that way. But this is a group that understands what it takes. They’ve come together quite early and we know it’s going to take work to keep that, but they understand that.

“I think we have good leadership and high-character people in this program. We have ballers that just want to go out and compete and win.”

And the biggest difference, according to the coach, is “we have depth this year.”

He said that all 12 on the varsity roster – including Moline freshman Kadence Tatum – are fighting for rotation minutes and that’s something that hasn’t been in place since a 17-win season in 2016-17.

“Depth matters,” he said. “Depth is important.”

Just important is that the pieces are in place for the team to utilize tremendous athleticism and push the tempo.

“You’re going to see a lot of quickness and a lot of speed,” said Loiz in describing this season’s club. “In past years we’ve kind of gotten away from pushing it up the court with the personnel we had. We have so many athletes and so much speed so I think that’s going to be a real big difference.”

That talent has led to a different look and feel in practice, according to the players.

“We push each other more than we ever have,” said Macy Beinborn. “There is so much enthusiasm that was missing in the past.”

And that, those in the program believe, has this team on the cusp of a breakout season.

“Every year, we build and get new people,” said Loiz. “This group had great chemistry right from the start and we all have the same goals. We’re hungry to win, especially after the season that we had last year that was not what we wanted.”