College women's basketball report for Tuesday, Dec. 14

Women's basketball
Wisconsin-Platteville 63, Augustana 44: A game that was tied at halftime took a decided turn in the third quarter. That was when the hosting UW-Platteville Pioneers outscored the visiting Augustana Vikings 14-4. The fourth quarter didn’t get any better for the guests as the Pioneers went on to win the nonconference affair 63-44.
The Vikings dropped back to .500 for the season and will take a 5-5 overall record into Sunday’s CCIW battle with North Park at the Carver Center when they look for their first league victory.
Augie committed 28 turnovers in the contest (22 of those through three quarters) that led to 24 Platteville points.
Former Alleman High School standout Gabbi Loiz led the Vikings with 14 points. Former Rock Island Rock Lauren Hall added 10 points, while former Pleasant Valley prep Macy Beinborn and Emma Berg each chipped in nine points.
UW-Platteville’s Maiah Domask led all scorers in the contest with 19 points. She was the only Pioneer in double-digit scoring as UW-P moved to 8-3 with its sixth straight victory.
Illinois Central 74, Black Hawk 59: The Black Hawk College women’s basketball team’s three-game win streak came to a halt Tuesday evening with a 74-59 setback at the hands of the Illinois Central College Cougars.
And the NJCAA Div. II fourth-ranked Cougars (5-5) used a not-so-secret weapon to do in the hosting Braves in the Building 3 Gym. Former Moline standout Cierra McNamee led the Cougars with a team-high 16 points. The sophomore topped four Cougars in double-digit scoring
BHC (5-6) was led by Megan Teal’s game-high 18 points with Kayla Jones right behind with 17 markers. However, no other Brave scored more than six points as they shot 5-for-27 (18%) from 3-point land in the contest.
The Cougars blew open what had been in a competitive game in the fourth quarter, outscoring the hosts 29-18 in the final stanza. ICC led 18-14 after the first quarter and the teams played even in the second and third frames, sending the game into the final 10 minutes with the Cougars holding a 45-41 advantage.
