COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Resilient Vikings battle to win home opener

Things were hardly smooth for the Augustana College women’s basketball team in Friday’s opener of the Hyatt Place Tourney at Carver Center.

Senior leader Gabbi Loiz spent most of the first half of the team's home opener on the bench in foul trouble and the visiting University of Dubuque Spartans frustrated the Vikings with a 3-2 zone defense that had the hosts on their heels much of the game.

A big turn of events seemed to give the Spartans momentum when Moline freshman Kadence Tatum drew a charge that officials overturned and the turnover became a three-point play with 2:41 left in regulation that gave the Spartans a four-point lead.

Undaunted, the Vikings regrouped.

Behind two massive 3-pointers by Emily Brenneisen in the final two-plus minutes and a steal by the sophomore guard, the Vikings pulled out a harrowing 64-61 victory over the Spartans.

That moved the 3-0 hosts into Saturday’s 4 p.m. title game against 4-0 UW-Oshkosh, a 56-48 winner over DePauw in Friday’s nightcap.

Dubuque (2-2) and DePauw (1-2) play in the 2 p.m. consolation contest.

“When you host a tournament, that is ultimately the goal,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn after the game in which 43 fouls were called. “Oshkosh and DePauw are national powerhouse programs year after year and you hope to be in the title game against one of them.”

Getting to that title game was a chore, though, for the Vikings and it took two big buckets from the stone-faced Brenneisen (14 points) and a huge third quarter from Loiz (15 points, seven rebounds, four steals) to get the job done.

“She’s clutch, for sure,” Loiz said of her teammate. “She is very composed and doesn’t really freak out in those moments. Her face is totally calm.

"In a way, she calms the rest of us because she is so composed.”

Brenneisen’s first big triple from the right wing came on a Tatum assist right after that three-point reversal gave UD a 58-54 lead.

Tatum, coming off a defensive rebound, then scored on a layup with 1:46 left for a 59-58 Augie lead.

Brenneisen then hit her third triple of the game with 1:02 left, scoring off a feed from North Scott High School grad Presley Case that gave the hosts a 62-59 lead.

“It was awesome,” Brenneisen said, breaking into a huge smile when talking about her big late buckets. “But I’ve got to give it out to my team because I just happened to be the one making them tonight. Our team is so unselfish.”

Brenneisen then came up with a steal and Macy Beinborn (six points, four rebounds, three assists) later hit two free throws to seal the victory.

“I think our team is super special,” said Brenneisen, who prepped at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin. “We have so much depth and, honestly, anyone can finish the game for us. That’s really big to have.”

Augie trailed for all but roughly four minutes of the first half before taking a 28-26 halftime lead on a Loiz drive with :12 left.

UD scored the first six points of the third quarter — on an Isabella Turner 3-pointer and a Tabria Thomas (19 points, six rebounds) three-point play.

But that was when Loiz, the former Alleman High School standout, made her presence felt when she could get off the bench.

The senior scored 10 of her team’s next 11 points in an 11-4 surge that gave the hosts a 39-36 lead with 3:32 left in the stanza. UD answered with an 8-2 run for a 44-41 lead heading in to the final frame.

That was when the Vikings showed some fight.

“I love this group,” Mark Beinborn. “They are resilient. They do have a lot of toughness.”