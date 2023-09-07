The winningest women’s basketball coach in the history of the University of Northern Iowa has agreed to a contract extension with the school.

UNI Athletics and head coach Tanya Warren agreed to a two-year contract extension through the end of the 2028-29 season, as announced by the Panther Athletic Department.

“Under Coach Warren, our women's basketball program has flourished both on the court, as well as in the classroom and in the community," UNI Director of Athletics David Harris said. "Not only has she mentored numerous all-conference athletes, her team continues to achieve academic excellence on a yearly basis, ranking among the nation's top programs in cumulative grade-point average. Coach Warren has taken the program to new heights with multiple WNIT and NCAA tournament appearances and has positioned her team annually to be among the top contenders in our league. We are ecstatic to have her leading our women's basketball team and wish her nothing but the best in the seasons to come."

Warren has led the Panthers two MVC titles (2010 and ’11). Her club has played in four title games since the league tournament moved to Vibrant Arena at The Mark in 2016.

The longest active tenured coach in the MVC, Warren has recorded 306 career wins, the most in program history and third-highest total in league history. Her 517 career games coached with the Panthers are also a school and MVC record. Warren's 193 league victories rank third all-time in the MVC.

Former North Scott High School all-stater Grace Boffeli is entering her junior year with the Panthers. Last season, she earned first-team All-MVC honors after leading the conference with 15 double-doubles.

Warren enters her 17th season at the helm of the Panthers' women's basketball team in 2023-24. In her tenure, the Panthers have made 12 national postseason appearances, recorded six seasons of 20-plus wins and posted 14 consecutive seasons with a .500 winning percentage or better.

UNI is coming off a 23-10 season (16-4 MVC) in which it reached the tournament semifinals. The Panthers went on to win a first round home game in the WNIT over Colorado State.

"I am extremely grateful to Athletic Director David Harris and Associate AD for Student Services Stacia Eggers for the opportunity to continue to lead Northern Iowa women's basketball," Warren said in a release from the university. "It's an honor and a blessing to be a part of this program. It has been a fun, rewarding journey filled with many unforgettable moments. I couldn't be more excited to continue this remarkable journey with my incredible staff and players. Together we will strive to make many more unforgettable moments for all who love the purple and gold."