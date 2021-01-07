College women's basketball: Valpo downs UNI; OSU thumps Illinois

Women's basketball

UNI suffers road loss: The University of Northern Iowa women's basketball team suffered its first league loss Thursday night, dropping a 63-56 decision on the road to Valparaiso, which won its Missouri Valley Conference opener.

UNI (5-5) dropped to 2-1 in MVC play and out of a tie for the early league lead with Southern Illinois (5-2, 2-0), which is at Bradley for an MVC twinbill Friday and Saturday.

Former North Scott prep Karli Rucker led the Panthers with a game-high 18 points but struggled through an 8-for-22 shooting night to get there. She missed all three of her 3-point attempts as UNI was just 5-of-29 from behind the arc.

The Crusaders (5-3) were led by Shay Frederick’s 20 points while Ella Ellenson added 13 and Carie Weinman had 12.

Valpo took advantage of 19 turnovers, cashing those into 22 points. The Crusaders also had 20 fast-break points to counter UNI’s 32 points in the paint.

Both teams struggled from the floor. UNI was just 22 of 64 (34.4%).

Valpo was just a bit better, hitting 34.5% (20-58).