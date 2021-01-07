College women's basketball: Valpo downs UNI; OSU thumps Illinois

Women's basketball
UNI suffers road loss: The University of Northern Iowa women's basketball team suffered its first league loss Thursday night, dropping a 63-56 decision on the road to Valparaiso, which won its Missouri Valley Conference opener.
UNI (5-5) dropped to 2-1 in MVC play and out of a tie for the early league lead with Southern Illinois (5-2, 2-0), which is at Bradley for an MVC twinbill Friday and Saturday.
Former North Scott prep Karli Rucker led the Panthers with a game-high 18 points but struggled through an 8-for-22 shooting night to get there. She missed all three of her 3-point attempts as UNI was just 5-of-29 from behind the arc.
The Crusaders (5-3) were led by Shay Frederick’s 20 points while Ella Ellenson added 13 and Carie Weinman had 12.
Valpo took advantage of 19 turnovers, cashing those into 22 points. The Crusaders also had 20 fast-break points to counter UNI’s 32 points in the paint.
Both teams struggled from the floor. UNI was just 22 of 64 (34.4%).
Valpo was just a bit better, hitting 34.5% (20-58).
The Panthers scored 15 points in each of the first three quarters and trailed 46-45 heading into the final frame. The teams traded the lead for a bit before Frederick hit a 3 to give Valpo a 51-49 lead with 6:03 that it never lost.
With the new scheduling format in the Valley this season, the two teams will turn around and face each other again Friday evening in Valparaiso, Ind.
Ohio State 78, Illinois 55: The nationally 16th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes remained undefeated with a convincing 78-55 victory over the hosting University of Illinois women Thursday in Champaign in Big Ten Conference action.
In rolling to their eighth straight victory over the Illini, the Buckeyes (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten) were led by Jacy Sheldon (20 points) and Aaliyah Patty (18). Gabby Hutcherson tossed in 12.
Illinois (2-5, 0-4) was led by Kennedi Myles (15 points), Jeanae Terry (12) and Jada Peebles (11).
Both Patty and Terry logged double-doubles, grabbing 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
OSU, playing its second game of the week after an extended layoff since Dec. 10, wasted little time gaining control. The Buckeyes scored eight straight points in the first quarter to take a lead they never lost.
OSU led 18-8 after the first quarter and upped the margin to 15, 38-23, by halftime.