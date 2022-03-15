Confident Spiders welcome Hawkeye challenge

With a confidence level that is “through the roof,’’ Jacob Gilyard believes the Richmond basketball team is ready for its next challenge – Iowa.

The Spiders began preparations Tuesday for their opening-round challenge in the NCAA Tournament, two days after sixth-seeded Richmond edged Davidson 64-62 in the title game of the Atlantic-10 Conference tourney.

Gilyard, a 5-foot-9 guard from Kansas City, Mo., was named the most outstanding player in that tournament and while he sees the Hawkeyes as a test, he also sees Thursday’s 2:10 p.m. game in Buffalo, N.Y., as an opportunity for 12th-seeded Richmond.

“There’s only been something like one time in the last 10 years that a 12 seed hasn’t upset a five. It tells us it can be done,’’ Gilyard said during a video conference Tuesday.

The four-time all-conference selection who averages 12.4 points and 5.7 assists expects to be in the middle of it all.

Only one player in Division I basketball averages more than 38 minutes, 22 seconds per game Gilyard has been on the court while leading the Spiders to a 23-12 record.

He said Iowa presents some unique characteristics – most centered around the skill and versatility of Keegan Murray – but he sees some similarities to the Davidson team Richmond just defeated.

“They both have many guys who are capable of shooting the ball,’’ Gilyard said.

Spiders coach Chris Mooney sees that shared trait, too.

Both Iowa and Davidson rank in the top 10 nationally in offensive efficiency.

“There are a lot of similarities in that they have multiple shooters, really good players, but they are a little different in that Murray can do so many things,’’ Mooney said. “He is a little different than any player we have faced.’’

But the offensive cohesion and the depth of Iowa’s offense catch Mooney’s attention and do remind him of what Richmond just faced.

“They pass it well, move together well,’’ Mooney said. “Davidson has more of a pattern to what they do while Iowa is more of a team with individual players dictating what they are going to do next,’’ Mooney said.

“I felt like we defended well against Davidson and we’re going to need to do that again.’’

Mooney said the Hawkeyes’ average of 83.8 points per game is no fluke.

“They’re great on offense and really, they’ve been good on offense since Fran (McCaffery, Iowa’s 12th-year coach) has been there,’’ Mooney said. “Given the pace they like to play at, they do a great job of taking care of the ball.’’

He said his team will need to do that as well if it hopes to pull off a postseason surprise.

Mooney said he doesn’t see Richmond being a “Cinderella’’ story.

“When you’re where we are, you’re a coach trying to get your team ready to play a game you believe you can win, the next game on the schedule,’’ Mooney said.

After playing its fourth game in as many days Sunday, Mooney gave his team Monday off.

The Spiders spent Tuesday’s practice focusing on what Iowa brings to the court and Mooney plans to spend Wednesday working to get his team in the right frame of mind to compete on Thursday.

“We have to be ready to move forward,’’ he said.

Gilyard believes the Spiders will present their own challenges for the Hawkeyes, who like Richmond won four games in four days to earn a conference tourney title.

“It will be a tough game for us, but we play a unique style, too,’’ Gilyard said. “I believe for a Big Ten team, our style will be different. I have a feeling that we will be able to sneak up on them.’’

