Connor McCaffery named first team academic all-district

University of Iowa basketball player Connor McCaffery has been named to the first team of the CoSIDA academic all-district team.
McCaffery, the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, leads the country in assist-to-turnover ratio while averaging 6.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore is a finance major with a 3.5 grade-point average.
McCaffery is a two-sport athlete who is slated to rejoin the baseball team once the basketball season is over.
Among the other players on the first team for District 6, which spans 11 states, is Northern Iowa sophomore AJ Green. The other three honorees are Matt Dentlinger of South Dakota State, Skylar Mays of LSU and Mubarak Muhammed of Louisiana Tech.