You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Connor McCaffery named first team academic all-district

Connor McCaffery named first team academic all-district

{{featured_button_text}}
Wisconsin Iowa Basketball

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) grabs a loose ball ahead of Wisconsin guard Trevor Anderson (12) during a Jan. 27 game.

 AP

University of Iowa basketball player Connor McCaffery has been named to the first team of the CoSIDA academic all-district team.

McCaffery, the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, leads the country in assist-to-turnover ratio while averaging 6.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore is a finance major with a 3.5 grade-point average.

McCaffery is a two-sport athlete who is slated to rejoin the baseball team once the basketball season is over.

Among the other players on the first team for District 6, which spans 11 states, is Northern Iowa sophomore AJ Green. The other three honorees are Matt Dentlinger of South Dakota State, Skylar Mays of LSU and Mubarak Muhammed of Louisiana Tech.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News