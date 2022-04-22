Connor McCaffery will return for sixth season

Connor McCaffery has decided his final thoughts about playing basketball for Iowa can wait.

He got up to make his senior speech at the Hawkeyes’ annual awards banquet Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and announced that he wasn’t going anywhere other than back to practice with Iowa.

“Last night, I sat down thinking of what I was going to say for my senior speech. So then I thought, ‘You know what? I'll wait and do it next year,’” McCaffery told the crowd.

Even though he went through Senior Night activities prior to the final home game of Iowa’s 26-10 season, it was no secret that McCaffery had been contemplating returning for a sixth season with the Hawkeyes.

Thursday in front of his teammates, he made it official.

The decision came after McCaffery embraced a very different role last season.

After starting 62 games over the previous two seasons, McCaffery played primarily a reserve role for Iowa last season.

He started just four of the 34 games he played, but his on-court leadership, particularly in late-game situations, was a difference maker. McCaffery led Iowa with a 5.0 assist-to-turnover ratio and shared second on the team with 65 assists while averaging 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game.

At Thursday’s awards night, McCaffery shared the Chris Street Award with consensus all-American Keegan Murray, received the team’s Academic Excellence Award for a fifth straight year and shared the Top Playmaker Award with Ahron Ulis and Jordan Bohannon.

The Chris Street Award is presented annually to a Hawkeye player or players who best exemplify the spirit, enthusiasm and intensity of Street.

Murray, who averaged 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds, was also recognized as Iowa’s top rebounder after becoming the fourth Hawkeye to earn consensus all-American honors, joining Murray Wier in 1948, Charles Darling in 1952 and Luka Garza in 2020 and 2021.

Bohannon, Patrick McCaffery and Austin Ash were recognized Thursday as co-winners of the Kenny Arnold Hawkeye Spirit Award for inspiring teammates to be their best in spite of the odds.

Kris Murray and Tony Perkins shared the most improved player award and Filip Rebraca and Payton Sandfort shared newcomer of the year honors.

