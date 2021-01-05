Connor McCaffery's availability vs. Maryland still up in the air.

Junior Connor McCaffery has not practiced since injuring his ankle Saturday at Rutgers, but Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery remained hopeful Tuesday that his son would be available to play Thursday at Maryland.
"He's doing pretty well," Coach McCaffery said on a Zoom call with reporters. "He probably won't practice (Tuesday). He'll do some stuff, see how that goes. Hopefully get him back out there (Wednesday)."
McCaffery was hurt only three minutes into the game when Rutgers’ Jacob Young stepped on his foot and McCaffery then appeared to collide with Geo Baker.
The versatile 6-foot-5 guard-forward has started 42 consecutive games for the No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes. He led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio last season and currently leads the Big Ten Conference in that statistic.
His absence was felt after halftime at Rutgers as the Hawkeyes went nearly 12 minutes into the second half without getting a shot for All-American center Luka Garza.
"I want him to be healthy and I want him to be out there," Garza admitted. "He’s probably the best post entry passer I’ve ever played with so it definitely impacts me when he’s not out on the floor, especially against teams that pressure really hard and are really good at reaching around to get the ball. You really have to get the ball in the right spot …
"His ability to take care of the ball and just be a leader out there is a huge thing for us. Hopefully, his ankle starts to feel better and he’ll be able to play."