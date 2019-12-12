Coss: Adversity off the court toughens Hawkeyes up on the court

AMES, Iowa — In 31 days, the narrative has drastically changed for the Iowa men's basketball team.

The Hawkeyes surrendered 93 points, looked a step slow and were humbled in their home gym by DePaul, a team multiple pundits pegged to finish in the lower half of the Big East Conference, on Nov. 11.

Fast-forward a month and the perception is much, much different.

In the midst of its most taxing seven-game stretch of the year — just one home game, contests in three different time zones, five states and more than 8,300 miles of travel — Iowa has developed a resolve and toughness that makes you believe this team could have staying power.

Iowa walked into raucous Hilton Coliseum, delivered the first punch, sustained a couple body blows and responded with an impressive 84-68 win over Iowa State on Thursday night.

“This was like a must-win for us,” sophomore Joe Wieskamp said. “We’re moving forward into the point of the season where teams figure out where they are at. If you’re a championship team, this is the type of game you have to win to put yourself with a good resume for the tournament.”