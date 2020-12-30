Coss' after-thoughts from Northwestern-Iowa

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 87-72 win over No. 19 Northwestern:

-- This was easily Jordan Bohannon's best game of the season and arguably the best he has looked in two years. The senior matched his season high with 24 points (7 of 11 shooting). He also had five rebounds, five assists and locked in on Northwestern's Boo Buie. One of the Big Ten's top point guards, Buie was limited to two points on 1-for-8 shooting. If Bohannon can piece together more performances like that, Iowa becomes a tough cover for any defense.

-- CJ Fredrick had a four-game stretch where he was fairly quiet on the offensive end for the Hawkeyes, but the redshirt sophomore followed up his career-high 23-point outing at Minnesota with 19 points on 10 shots Tuesday. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said earlier this week he would like to see Fredrick be more "offensive-minded" and not be afraid to hunt shots. Fredrick made his first three 3s and really catapulted Iowa in the first half to a nine-point advantage.