Coss' after-thoughts from Northwestern-Iowa

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 87-72 win over No. 19 Northwestern:
-- This was easily Jordan Bohannon's best game of the season and arguably the best he has looked in two years. The senior matched his season high with 24 points (7 of 11 shooting). He also had five rebounds, five assists and locked in on Northwestern's Boo Buie. One of the Big Ten's top point guards, Buie was limited to two points on 1-for-8 shooting. If Bohannon can piece together more performances like that, Iowa becomes a tough cover for any defense.
-- CJ Fredrick had a four-game stretch where he was fairly quiet on the offensive end for the Hawkeyes, but the redshirt sophomore followed up his career-high 23-point outing at Minnesota with 19 points on 10 shots Tuesday. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said earlier this week he would like to see Fredrick be more "offensive-minded" and not be afraid to hunt shots. Fredrick made his first three 3s and really catapulted Iowa in the first half to a nine-point advantage.
-- Sophomore point guard Joe Toussaint played just 4 minutes, 20 seconds Tuesday. Toussaint sprained his ankle in the first half and did not return. Coach McCaffery didn't think it was serious, but he didn't want to chance it. Toussaint gets an opportunity to rest Wednesday as the Hawkeyes are off before returning to practice Thursday in preparation for Saturday's game at Rutgers.
-- Northwestern did a very good job on making things difficult for Iowa big man Luka Garza on Tuesday. Garza was held to 18 points (on 14 shots), just the second time he's been under 20 this year. The Wildcats doubled Garza on every post touch, giving Bohannon and CJ Fredrick ample opportunities. Garza did score consecutive baskets during Iowa's run of eight straight points to extend the lead to double figures in the second half. On the defensive end, athletic forward Pete Nance brought Garza away from the basket and had considerable success with 21 points (17 in the opening half).
-- Keegan Murray continues to impress off the bench for the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-8 freshman played a season-high 21 minutes. He was 4 of 5 from the field for nine points, grabbed two rebounds, had two steals and finished with a plus-16 rating. When Iowa pulled away in the closing stages of the second half, Murray was on the floor with four starters — Fredrick, Garza, Connor McCaffery and Bohannon. You can tell coach McCaffery's trust in Murray is growing with each outing. I'd expect Murray to get more opportunities down the road in crunch time.
-- Climbing the charts: Garza has 1,836 career points and is 23 away from catching Aaron White for second on the school's all-time scoring list. Bohannon passed Ed Horton for 18th all-time and has 1,396 points. Junior Joe Wieskamp is 25 points from becoming the 50th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.